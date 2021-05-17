Holes 15, 16 and 17: Bogey, bogey, bogey.
An eagle on 14 had pushed Ross Steelman of Missouri men’s golf to two strokes below par and into the top 10 of the NCAA Noblesville Regional at Sagamore Golf Course, but in the next three holes, he gave back all of the strokes he had picked up — and one more.
Steelman finished Monday’s play in Noblesville, Indiana, with a 1-over 73 and in a tie for 26th, but is sill firmly in the hunt for the region’s lone qualifying spot available for the NCAA national championship.
The Rock Bridge grad trails individual leader Travis Vick of Texas by five strokes. Vick posted an opening-round 4-under 68 to take a one-stroke lead over North Florida’s Nick Infanti and Louisville’s Max Kennedy into the clubhouse.
The Longhorns also lead the team event, posting a team score of 6-under 282 to separate themselves from the rest of the field by three strokes.
Five teams will qualify for the national championship in addition to the one individual. Tennessee, North Florida and North Carolina are tied for second after each posting 3-under 285s and are in a qualifying position as a result. Louisville occupies the fifth and final spot into the tournament following an even-par 288. The Cardinals are two strokes ahead of sixth-place UNC Wilmington, the current first team out.
Steelman will need to finish as the top individual not on a qualifying team to progress to the national championship. UNCW’s Blake McShea and Purdue’s Joe Weiler lead the race for that spot through 18 holes after signing for 2-under 70s. Ten individuals, including McShea and Weiler, are ahead of Steelman for the individual berth.
Through nine holes, Steelman recorded a birdie and a bogey to turn in even-par 36. He opened his back nine with a birdie 3 followed by two pars before an inconsistent end to the round. Four bogeys surrounded an eagle 3 at the 578-yard 14th, taking him to his final score of 1 over.
Steelman has 36 holes remaining in the event to catch the individual leaders. He will begin his second round at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday.