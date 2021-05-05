By the time Wednesday’s selection show for the NCAA men’s golf championship was finished, one Missouri player’s season was extended and two players’ careers had ended.
Ross Steelman was the sole beneficiary on the Tiger roster. After the participating teams at each of the six regional sites had been disclosed, the individual contingent for the events was revealed. The first name on the board, for the ten players heading to Noblesville, Indiana, was Steelman’s.
The rest of the team had already learned that its season was over. For two players — Rory Franssen and Walker Kesterson — that also meant the time on their collegiate golf careers was up.
Missouri is 56th in Golfstat’s team rankings. In Wednesday’s selection show, 81 teams learned their destination. The Tigers, like two other teams in the Southeastern Conference, were not among them.
The sites in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tallahassee, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; Cle Elum, Washington; and Noblesville all passed over the course of the hour-long show, leaving just one remaining option — Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Five SEC teams had still not appeared, and among them were 15th-ranked Auburn and 35th-ranked Alabama.
The 13 teams were revealed. Two SEC teams were in the lineup, as had been the case in five of the six brackets. Missouri was absent.
“I was honestly in shock,” Franssen said. “I was so surprised. I really thought if you’re in the 50s you’re a dead cert, almost. It’s a shame.”
Among the teams to receive at-large bids were 60th-ranked Houston, 61st-ranked Arkansas State, 63rd-ranked Nevada, 65th-ranked Northwestern and 66th-ranked San Diego.
“Logically, it didn’t make sense,” Franssen said, after learning his collegiate career was over. “I think we were 56 on Golfstat, and teams at like 64 are getting in. It doesn’t make a lot of sense, but it is what it is.”
“Disappointed that our guys didn’t get the call,” Missouri coach Mark Leroux said. “I felt they had earned it with their play, in particular this spring.”
Two more teams from the SEC — No. 48 Mississippi State and No. 72 Kentucky — also missed out on a regional berth.
“There was some talk earlier with the selection committee, who thought that the SEC ratings were inflated because we played an all-SEC conference only fall,” Leroux said. “I think there were some folks calling, crying foul on that. That might have had something to do with it.”
“Just kind of disappointed. You play in this sort of conference, and sometimes they try to reprimand you for that,” Kesterson said. “We’ve been 12th or 13th in strong fields, and if we were playing against the opponents the rest of these teams were playing against, we probably would be in the top five every week.”
Franssen ends his Missouri career with a 71.99 scoring average and 60 sub-par scores in 140 career rounds.
“I’ve just had a great time in my five years,” Franssen said. “I didn’t think I’d be back this year, but I’m glad I did come back. Met so many good guys, Coach Leroux has always been good to me, always had my back. It’s been a good time.”
Kesterson, who transferred to Missouri from Southern Mississippi prior to the Fall in 2020, recorded a 76.22 scoring average in six events for the Tigers and a 74.63 average overall in his collegiate career.
“We’ve gotten to play against so many good teams and so many good players,” Kesterson said. “Transferring in here, I got to meet a bunch of good guys and a really good program. For me, it’s been fantastic.”
But the season didn’t end for everyone on the Tigers’ roster. Redshirt sophomore Ross Steelman received an individual bid in the selection show. He will compete at The Sagamore Club in Noblesville from May 17-19 for a chance to advance to the national tournament in Arizona.
It was a bittersweet moment for the Rock Bridge graduate.
“Pretty bummed about the team not making it, obviously. That’s kind of what we were all hoping for,” Steelman said. “But I’m excited to go out and compete myself and try to represent the university well and try and make it on to Scottsdale for the national championship.”
Whereas the Tigers’ omission had come as a surprise, Steelman’s inclusion was the opposite.
“He’s a phenomenal talent,” Leroux said. “He showed that all year. It shows in his ranking and in his selection to go and compete … He’ll have a great chance of advancing.”
Steelman has a 70.31 scoring average this season and is Golfstat’s 51st-ranked player in the nation.