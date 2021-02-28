After another impressive week, Ross Steelman is beginning to solidify his place as Missouri men's golf's No. 1.
The LSU Invitational marked the fourth tournament out of five that redshirt sophomore Steelman has led the Tigers' scoring, as he recorded a three-day 2-over total to tie for fourth and take an all-tournament place.
After Steelman, it's a long jump down the leaderboard to the next Missouri name.
The Tigers finished the event 12th of 15 teams, with a team score of 39-over (305, 298, 300) to beat Southeastern Conference teams for the first time in its spring schedule. LSU and Alabama both trailed Missouri.
Illinois won the the team event by two strokes at 12-over , while Ole Miss' Jackson Suber won the individual honors at 5-under after rounds of 71, 69 and 71. Steelman trailed Suber by seven strokes.
Missouri's next best finish after Steelman came from Yu-Ta Tsai. The Taiwanese sophomore finished 38 places lower on the leaderboard than his teammate at 10-over for the tournament.
Tsai made up for a slow first round Friday (79) with a 73 and 74 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
It's another journey down the leaderboard to Missouri's third- and fourth-placed players. Walker Kesterson — who led the Tigers after the first round — sandwiched rounds of 74 with a Saturday 82 to finish at 14-over. Rory Franssen turned in a difficult Sunday 14-over 86 to drop to 19-over for the week.
The Tigers' biggest issue comes from their fourth and final counting score. Due to high scoring on the bottom end of its roster, they were forced to take rounds of 79, 79 and 83 over the three days — a dismal 25-over.
Had Tommy Boone — who was playing as an individual and thus ineligible towards the team score — been playing in front of fifth-ranked Michael Terblanche, the Tigers would have benefitted to the tune of 15 strokes in Baton Rouge and finished sixth, six places higher on the team leaderboard.
Boone finished the week alongside second-ranked Tsai at 10-over after rounds of 76, 73 and 77. The junior has played as an individual in each of Missouri's two spring tournaments, and would've had a counting round five of six rounds had he been a part of the starting lineup.
Terblanche, a January transfer, struggled to rounds of 84, 79 and 83, ending the week 86th of 90 players.
The solution to Missouri's fourth-score problem may be directly under its nose as it prepares for its next event at the Tiger Invitational on March 15-17 in Auburn, Alabama.