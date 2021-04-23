Qualifying for the SEC match play was already going to be a difficult enough task for Missouri men’s golf without it having to play without its top player.
It had to make up six strokes and three spots on the leaderboard entering Friday’s final round to qualify for its first final eight since 2017. That task was made all the more difficult when Ross Steelman withdrew with an illness.
With only four players available to post the four counting scores, the Tigers fell further back on the leaderboard Friday at the Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia. They needed to finish eighth in the SEC Championship to progress to the match play, but instead dropped from 11th to 13th after posting a team score of 20-over 300.
Steelman had been leading the way for Missouri in the event and on the season. Not once had the redshirt sophomore finished outside of the top two of Missouri’s roster at the end of an event.
His withdrawal came with him sitting in a tie for 12th, six strokes off of the individual lead.
Without him, only one Missouri golfer finished inside the top 20. The rest placed in the bottom 20 of the field.
Rory Franssen, who led the Tigers after Round 1, ended up as MU’s top-ranked player on the individual leaderboard after closing with a 1-over 71 to finish at 4-over overall and tied for 20th.
It is a long leap to the next Missouri names on the board.
Tommy Boone and Yu-Ta Tsai were next best, finishing in a tie for 53rd in the 70-player field.
Boone had two birdies in his final three holes, but the damage had already been done. He closed the event with a 5-over 75 to drop to 11 over.
Tsai went one better than his teammate on the final day to tie his overall score, posting a 4-over 74 in Round 3. He was 5 over for his first seven holes of the day and went bogey free, with one birdie, for the remainder.
Walker Kesterson was the Tigers’ drop-score in Rounds 1 and 2, but his third round was his highest of the tournament. He played his final 18 holes in 10 over for 80 to finish in 68th place.
Missouri’s Round 3 total was the highest in the field in Round 3 by seven strokes.
Georgia won the stroke-play championship at 2 over, 35 strokes ahead of MU, and will take the top seed into the match play.
Alabama, Tennessee and LSU all finished eight strokes adrift of the stroke-play champions, and will take the two, three and four seeds into the match play, respectively.
Texas A&M grabbed the last qualifying spot at 16 over to set up a quarterfinal matchup with the top-seeded Bulldogs. Arkansas, Vanderbilt and South Carolina also qualified in fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.
Segundo Pinto of the Razorbacks won the individual event at 6 under after posting a final-round 2-under 68 to leapfrog Georgia’s Spencer Ralston for the title.
Missouri’s season may not yet be over. Coming in at 49th in the latest Golfstat rankings, the Tigers may still receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Regionals, but its conference tournament performance may have hurt its chances.