On a low-scoring day at the NCAA Noblesville Regional, Missouri men’s golf’s Ross Steelman needed a round in the red to keep his hopes of receiving a national championship berth alive.
And that’s what he did.
Steelman posted a 2-under 70 in the second round Tuesday at Sagamore Golf Club in Noblesville, Indiana, to climb 14 spots on the individual leaderboard into a tie for 12th, and to 1-under par for the tournament.
To qualify for the national championship in Scottsdale, Arizona, Steelman needs to finish as the top individual not part of one of the five qualifying teams. Blake McShea of University of North Carolina Wilmington currently holds that position, co-leading the tournament with North Florida’s Nick Infanti at 6 under through 36 holes.
UNCW is currently the first team out in the event, in sixth place through two rounds. North Florida is the last team in, nine strokes ahead of sixth place at 3 under.
Texas leads the event at 15 under, seven strokes ahead of second-place Tennessee. North Carolina and Louisville are the other two teams currently in qualifying positions, sitting third and fourth at 7- and 6-under par, respectively.
Though qualifying teams are subject to change, Steelman currently needs to bridge a five-shot gap to the top individual. In total, four non-qualifying individuals currently sit ahead of the Rock Bridge grad: McShea, Mark Goetz (West Virginia, -5), Cole Bradley (Purdue, -3) and Joe Weiler (Purdue, -2).
Both Purdue players are competing as individuals, like Steelman, and thus cannot qualify through their team.
Steelman had a rollercoaster beginning to his round, recording four birdies and two bogeys in his opening seven holes. He parred out to the turn for a 2-under 34. On the inward nine, he offset a birdie 3 at the 12th with a bogey 4 at the 235-yard Par-3 17th for an even-par 36.
He will tee off in the third and final round of the event at 9:42 a.m. Wednesday.