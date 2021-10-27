Stephens volleyball had no answers to the No. 3 team in the country, losing to Missouri Baptist in straight sets (25-13, 25-11, 25-14) on Wednesday in St. Louis.
The two teams also faced off last Wednesday in Columbia, where the Stars won a set. Stephens drops to 10-12 and is 2-5 in American MidwestConference play with three games remaining.
With the loss, the Stars fall to eighth in the AMC. Stephens can clinch a playoff berth by winning two of its last three games.
The Stars will have home court advantage for the rest of the regular season as Central Baptist rolls into town at 6 p.m. Friday, followed by senior day on Saturday against Lyon and wrapping up the regular season Thursday against William Woods.
Missouri women’s golf finishes last at The Ally
Missouri women’s golf finished out a three-day tournament in Starkville, Mississippi , the same way they played the previous two days, with the Tigers finishing last out of the 12 teams at The Ally and finishing the weekend 58-over 864.
The Tigers finished 34 strokes behind 11th-place Tennessee and were 80 strokes behind champions Alabama, who won the team event at 22 under.
Individually, Sophia Yoemans finished tied for 23rd at 3 over for the tournament, 22 strokes behind tournament-winner Benedetta Moresco of Alabama. Yoemans signed for a 2-over 74 in Round 3.
Noelle Zoe Beijer was the next-best Tiger at 5 over and tied for 32nd. She had MU’s low score in Round 3, posting 73.
The Ally served as the Tigers’ final outing in 2021. Their next tee time at the FAU Paradise Invitational on Feb. 7 in Boca Raton, Fla.