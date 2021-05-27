New Missouri soccer coach Stefanie Golan has turned to a familiar face to bolster her coaching staff.
Andy Stoots, who worked with Golan at Minnesota as an assistant coach, was appointed as MU's associate head coach Thursday, per a news release.
"I am so thrilled to welcome Andy Stoots as our new Associate Head Coach for Mizzou Soccer," Golan said in the release. "Andy and I worked extremely well together at Minnesota, and every program he has been a part of has had a great deal of success."
Stoots joins the program after five years as an assistant coach at Louisville, where he twice made it to the NCAA Tournament. Before his stints with the Golden Gophers and the Cardinals, he coached at Samford, Belmont, East Tennessee State and Troy.
"I am so excited to be joining the Mizzou soccer family and work with coach Golan once again," Stoots said in the news release. "I am looking forward to supporting our student-athletes and playing whatever role that I can to help move this program forward."