Darian “Diamond” Hu laughs when he thinks about the way Missouri Esports’ inaugural season has ended.
“I was not expecting an epidemic,” he says.
Hu, a freshman Overwatch player for the Tigers, was one of 21 students on scholarship during the program’s debut campaign — one that began in successful fashion but concluded in an unconventional manner.
Competing in League of Legends, Overwatch and Rocket League, the Tigers racked up a 79-32 record through early March, also securing the National Association of College Esports’ Rocket League championship in November.
“We were off to such a hot start,” said Kevin Reape, Mizzou Esports’ general manager. “It’s almost fitting that we had such a remarkable launch, and then we would see such a remarkable end to this first year as well.”
Instead of wrapping up competition inside the program’s new training facility, athletes did so individually this week, away from their usual digs.
Like it did to other college athletes around the country, the COVID-19 pandemic sent them away from campus into an isolated, sports-less world.
Well, almost sports-less.
Competitive video gaming, unlike nearly every other sport around the globe, is uniquely suited to play safely during the pandemic. The collegiate form just needed to shift.
“That’s one of the things that I’ve been most excited about,” Reape said. “While regular seasons are still on pause, we still have an opportunity for competition.”
Success didn’t stop for Missouri. Following a break in play to allow players and events to adjust to remote competition, the Tigers’ Overwatch and Rocket Leagues teams both claimed NACE’s Spring Cup in their respective events.
But though the wins continued, the players say it didn’t feel the same.
“It’s weird not being around each other in person and having that team synergy,” Hu said. “We spent a ton of time together.”
Still, they found one advantage to a virtual sport: Teammates were already accustomed to the virtual world.
“We really didn’t lose any camaraderie,” said Jake “LGO” Umstead, a sophomore Overwatch player. “One of the pros about having a bunch of video game nerds is we can still bond and play together and it’s just as valuable online as if it’s in real life.”
Missouri’s players communicated primarily through the Discord app, which is popular in the video game community.
“There’s probably not an hour in the day when someone’s not posting in there,” Reape said. “During the regular academic year, I would have been opposed to that. But right now, things are different.”
Relying on players to compete from home brought its own set of challenges, namely what those home situations entailed.
The pandemic’s medical and economic stresses inclined Reape to proceed “cautiously” with asking his players to continue competing.
Just a few blocks away, at Stephens College, those concerns had a bigger effect.
“From a collegiate standpoint, we’re at a standstill,” said Adrienne McIntire, Stephens’ head coach.
McIntire said some of her players lack the computers necessary to run video games like Overwatch.
“There are a lot of students out there that have that issue,” she said. “It puts them at a disadvantage going into a tournament.”
The Stars’ program faced another source of stress: McIntire began her role, remotely, at the start of the pandemic.
“It’s definitely challenging,” she said. “But it gives me time to get a clearer vision in place so that it’s not too overwhelming or confusing when I do present those ideas.”
One of McIntire’s points of emphasis will be recruiting, which she might find an easier task following the pandemic.
Verizon estimates gaming is up 75% on its network, while players and coaches have noticed a heavy increase in people playing online. And sports-hungry fans who might not have otherwise turned to esports have begun paying attention.
“My boss sent me a text and said Rocket League was on ESPN,” Reape said. “My uncle texted me the other day. He said iRacing is legit … I’m expecting that we’ll see kind of an esports boom.”
Could the extra interest lead to a larger pool of collegiate esports players in the future? Reape hopes so.
“We’re starting to see middle school and high schoolers looking at gaming differently,” he said. “I’m meeting more and more kids now that are looking at gaming as a legitimate opportunity to receive a scholarship.”
While the future of other collegiate sports remains uncertain, a path forward for esports in the fall seems clearer.
Competitions previously reliant on streaming can count on fans continuing to tune in virtually, and esports events can convert to fully-remote formats more easily than most.
But when the time of late nights at home playing video games ends and normalcy — whatever it looks like — returns, there will be one key transition for athletes.
“We’ve got to reset our sleep schedules,” Umstead said.