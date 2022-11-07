Missouri women’s basketball tipped off its season on the road against in-state rival Missouri State in the first game for new Bears head coach Beth Cunningham. Missouri State had won the previous three meetings between the two coming into Monday’s game, but the Tigers dominated the Bears and took home a 68-51 win in Springfield.
Missouri got off to a slow start offensively, turning the ball over five times in the first four minutes of the game. Starting center Jayla Kelly picked up two fouls before the halfway point in the first quarter. As a team, the Tigers committed five fouls in the first quarter.
Missouri stayed alive early with its defense, holding the Bears to 2-for-20 from the field to start the game before the Tigers finally got rolling offensively. Graduate transfer Katlyn Gilbert helped kick off a 17-0 Missouri run that gave the Tigers a 21-9 lead early in the second quarters, tallying four quick points her first time on the floor in a Missouri uniform.
Though Missouri was a prolific 3-point-shooting team last season, the Tigers did almost all their damage down in the paint Monday, scoring 18 points in the paint before hitting their first 3.
Missouri entered halftime up 31-17, shooting 50% from the field while the Bears shot just 19.4% and failed to reach double-digit points in either quarter.
The second half was more of the same for the Tigers. Missouri scored 20 in the third quarter and ballooned the lead to 22 as it entered the fourth quarter. Missouri State had no answers for the Tigers in the paint, as MU finished the game shooting just 1 for 13 from beyond the arc but still finished 52.9% from the field. Missouri State shot 31.9% for the game.
Missouri was on cruise control in the fourth quarter, giving significant playing time to freshmen Averi Kroenke and Ashton Judd down the stretch to salt the game away.
Hayley Frank finished with a team-high 17 points and was tied for the team lead in assists with three. Frank also hit the Tigers’ only3 of the game and shot 60% from the field.
Sara-Rose Smith recorded a double-double after grabbing 10 of Missouri’s 37 rebounds and pouring in 10 points. Katlyn Gilbert had nine points and three assists in her team debut.
Up next for the Tigers is their home opener at 7 p.m. Thursday against Bradley.