Strong performances on the beam and floor earned Missouri gymnastics a 196.175-196.100 win over No. 19 Auburn on Friday.
The Tigers trailed at the half at home, but 49.250 and 49.125-point finishes on the beam and floor, respectively, gave Missouri the win.
Three Tigers claimed individual titles in the meet. Junior Alisa Sheremeta tied for the victory on beam with a career-high 9.95. Sophomore Sienna Schreiber finished with a 9.875 to win on bars, while freshman Amaya Marshall won the all-around title with a total of 39.075 points.
Missouri gymnastics returns to action at 7:30 p.m. next Friday against No. 5 Arkansas at Fayetteville.
Missouri softball splits first two games of season
Led by the pitching performance from Jordan Weber and two home runs — one being a grand slam — from Hatti Moore, the Tigers beat Memphis 8-1 in their first game of the season Friday.
Weber only allowed two hits in six innings while Moore had a 5-RBI game and caught a runner trying to steal.
Casidy Chaumont also recorded her first home run with Missouri.
The Tigers started off the second game of the day on the right foot with a third home run from Moore.
Missouri gave up two runs to No. 12 Florida State in the third inning, but Kim Wert was able to tie the game in the fourth with a home run of her own.
But from there, it went downhill. The Tigers gave up seven unanswered runs and lost 9-2.
Missouri has a chance to get revenge against Florida State at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The Tigers also face Memphis at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Tigers have mixed day at Nashville
Missouri track and field traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, to participate in the Music City Challenge on Friday.
The Tigers' first podium finish came when Arielle Mack finished third in the pentathlon, setting a new personal best time of 2:32.59. She also set a personal best in total points with 3,579.
After a series of disappointing results in men’s and women’s weight throw and women’s 200 meter, Jayson Ashford finished first in the men’s 200 meter in 21.34. Friday’s win marked the third first-place finish for Ashford this season. Finishing second was fellow Tiger Nylo Clarke in 21.63.
The Tigers return to action at noon Saturday.
Missouri volleyball drops match against unranked Tennessee
No. 16 Missouri volleyball dropped a five-set thriller against Tennessee on Friday (25-27, 27-25, 25-28, 24-26 and 11-15). It marked the Tigers’ first loss of the spring season.
Senior Kylie Deberg was her usual best with 23 kills, while sophomore Claudia Dillon put up a career-high 12 kills on .500 hitting. Redshirt junior Jaden Newsome led the Tigers in assists with 41.
Missouri’s offense hit over .209 in all five sets, but the Tigers were unable to get the win.
“That was a tough one tonight. We had some good moments but needed to take care of our side a bit better at times,” Missouri coach Joshua Taylor said. “We'll reset and prepare for tomorrow's rematch.”
Missouri volleyball returns to action at 5:30 p.m. Saturday against Tennessee. The match will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
Tolton boys basketball beats Cardinal Ritter
The Trailblazers registered a 58-54 victory over Cardinal Ritter, improving their record to 10-6.
Jevon Porter led Tolton with 14 points. Tahki Chievous followed with 10. Nathaniel Krebs and Tre McCluney both had nine points.
The Trailblazers are back at it at 2 p.m. Saturday against Bishop Miege in Roeland Park, Kansas.