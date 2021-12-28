Missouri redshirt freshman Noah Surtin was named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week, the team announced Tuesday. He is the second Tiger to receive the honor this season.
The Edwardsville, Illinois, product finished 3-0 last week, including impressive wins against No. 11 Jaret Lane (Lehigh) and No. 5 Jakob Camacho (North Carolina State). Per Intermat, he is currently listed at No. 12 in the nation in the 125-pound class.
Last week, Tigers coach Brian Smith had high praise for the young standout.
“(Surtin’s) going out and wrestling hard and at a high pace,” Smith said Dec. 21. “He’s trying to score (points). If he gives up a takedown, he’s getting right out and going back on the attack. It’s the way he practices; he practices at a high level, and it’s paying off for him now.”