Riley Tanner and Ashlynn Serepca had been causing Missouri's backline problems all night. The Alabama forwards linked in the 85th minute to down the Tigers with a quick combination play. One touch from Tanner to Serepca, who touched it back to an unmarked Tanner in the box.
Missouri's substitute goalkeeper McKenna Sheehan had only been in the match for a few minutes, and she wasn't able to get to Tanner's shot in time. Her goal put the Crimson Tide up 2-1, winning the match for the hosts.
It was the second time in as many matches the Tigers lost on a goal in the 85th minute or later.
After a torrid and dull first half, the two sides came out in search of the opening goal. It came off a volley from Kate Henderson off Gessica Skorka's cross from the right. Just 14 seconds later, Macy Trujillo found Jadyn Easley to level the score.
Neither side looked like scoring in the first half. Each team took three shots, but only one was on goal — a tame effort and easy save for Missouri keeper Sophia Worth.
Worth went down in pain during the second half clutching her leg. It wasn't clear exactly what had happened, but she received treatment on the field for several minutes.
The Tigers were defending a corner when the ball was partially cleared away. There appeared to be minimal contact when Worth suffered the injury, but her status remains unclear. Sheehan began warming up shortly after the Missouri No. 1 went down in front of a suddenly silent home crowd.
Worth was stretchered into an ambulance after receiving treatment in her six-yard box.
Missouri fell to 0-2 in SEC play. The Tigers host Tennessee on Sunday for Senior Day.