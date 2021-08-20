Missouri volleyball's annual Black & Gold scrimmage saw Team Black take a 25-15, 25-22, 25-23 sweep over Team Gold.
Junior Anna Dixon had a team-high 14 kills for Team Black while adding five blocks and eight digs. Freshman Addison Lyon led in assists with 37. Fellow freshmen Kayla Burbage and Kaylee Cox registered 11 and nine kills, respectively.
Black team senior Anna D'Cruz led both teams with six block.
Graduate student Brynn Carlson from the Gold team had a match-high 16 kills, while redshirt freshman Skylar Buckley registered a match-best figure in digs with 11.
Missouri volleyball starts its regular season next Friday in the Mizzou Invitational. The Tigers face SLU at 12:30 p.m. and UMKC at 7:30 p.m.