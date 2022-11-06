Hundreds of wrestling fans decorated in black and gold packed Mizzou Softball Stadium to watch the Tigers start the 2022-23 wrestling season Sunday with the return of the Dual on the Diamond.

The third-ranked Tigers dominated Lindenwood 55-0, winning all ten matches on their way to the victory — including six pins and three technical falls. MU only won one match by decision.

