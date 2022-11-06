Hundreds of wrestling fans decorated in black and gold packed Mizzou Softball Stadium to watch the Tigers start the 2022-23 wrestling season Sunday with the return of the Dual on the Diamond.
The third-ranked Tigers dominated Lindenwood 55-0, winning all ten matches on their way to the victory — including six pins and three technical falls. MU only won one match by decision.
The Tigers earned a shutout against the Lions, a feat they did not accomplish last season. Sunday’s shutout is MU’s first since Jan. 2021, when they beat Ohio 46-0.
In the last match of the dual, Zach Elam (285) pinned his opponent in nine seconds, breaking an MU record that Rick Romeo had held since 1982, when he pinned his opponent in 13 seconds.
Elam said coach Dom Bradley told him he broke the record.
“When I found out, I was just kind of laughing. It was pretty cool,” Elam said. “But it wasn’t really on my mind at the time.”
Elam said that he prepared for this match like he has prepared for all his matches, and he didn’t see anything in his opponent that led to his record-setting pin time.
“I just went out and wrestled my style,” he said. “I didn’t really know who I was wrestling to begin with, so I just did my offense.”
Wrestlers Noah Surtin (125), Connor Brown (133), Brock Mauller (149), Peyton Mocco (174) and Jesse Cassatt (197) pinned their opponents in their victories. Allan Hart (141), Jarrett Jacques (157) and Sean Harman (184) won by technical fall.
No. 1 Keegan O’Toole saw his first action since winning the national championship last season. O’Toole won on a 16-5 decision against Lindenwood’s Gavin Londoff in the 165-pound weight class.
Lindenwood’s NCAA Division I journey is off to a bitter start. The Lions were shutout for the first time since 2010, when they fell to MU.
The Tigers scored their most points in a win since 2017, when they racked up 56 points against Central Missouri.
The second Dual on the Diamond proved a success after a five year absence, and MU has earned substantial momentum to begin the new season.
“I think it was a good home opener, and I think it’s going to be really exciting when we get to wrestle in Kansas City next week,” Elam said. “We have a lot of good teams coming in from a lot of good conferences, and I think it’ll be another good step forward at the beginning of the year.”
The Tigers see action Saturday, when they’ll host the Tiger Style Invite at 9 a.m. at Staley High School in Kansas City.