As Janet deMarrais landed a kill near the end of the third set of Missouri’s SEC opener against Tennessee, Trista Strasser let out a boastful shout that echoed throughout the Thompson-Boling Arena. deMarrais’ kill kept the Tigers within striking distance of the Lady Vols.
Though the Tigers had won the point in their effort to extend the match to a fourth set, the Lady Vols continued their intense offensive onslaught. A few kills and blocks later, Tennessee snapped its three-game losing streak and claimed its first conference victory with a 3-0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-20) sweep of the Tigers.
Missouri struggled to keep up with the Tennessee offense early. Hitting at a season-high .667 clip in the first set, Tennessee roughed up Missouri to the tune of 18 kills on just 24 attempts. By the time the set had reached game point, the Tigers seemed to be playing to end the set as soon as possible to slow down an accelerating Tennessee offense.
Tennessee (7-6, 1-0 SEC) relied upon the duo of Erykah Lovett and Morgahn Fingall to power the offense against Missouri (7-4, 0-1 SEC). Lovett put up some of the best numbers of her career, collecting 15 kills on .667 hitting. Finghall supported the offensive effort with 12 kills on 27 attempts.
As a team, Tennessee put up a season-high .481 hitting percentage with 45 kills on 79 attempts, supported by setter Natalie Hayward’s 35 assists and seven kills.
Compared to Tennessee’s offense, the Tigers held a solid but inadequate effort led by Kaylee Cox, who paced both teams with 16 kills on 34 attempts. Supporting Cox was a varied cast of blockers and hitters who helped the Tigers to a respectable .270 clip. Madilyn Sell followed up a career night in her previous outing with four kills on seven attempts, while Anna Dixon added six kills on 15 attempts.
The weak point for the Tigers came from their receiving and passing game. Though they entered the match third in the SEC in digs per set, they only collected 22 digs throughout the match. Missouri also suffered from a variety of unforced errors, committing 14 in total. These errors often hamstrung MU’s efforts to gain momentum, especially late in the second and third games.
After falling in the first set, the Tigers proceeded to give their opponents two narrow battles, in which the unforced errors gave the Lady Vols the winning advantage. But in those sets, led by the attacking duo of Lovett and Fingall, the Lady Vols crawled to victory in scrappy back-and-forth sets, highlighted by late runs and clutch blocking.