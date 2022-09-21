As Janet deMarrais landed a kill near the end of the third set of Missouri’s SEC opener against Tennessee, Trista Strasser let out a boastful shout that echoed throughout the Thompson-Boling Arena. deMarrais’ kill kept the Tigers within striking distance of the Lady Vols.

Though the Tigers had won the point in their effort to extend the match to a fourth set, the Lady Vols continued their intense offensive onslaught. A few kills and blocks later, Tennessee snapped its three-game losing streak and claimed its first conference victory with a 3-0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-20) sweep of the Tigers.

  Sports reporter, spring 2022, studying sports journalism.

