The Aggies celebrated their seniors during their final home stand of the season, and boy, did they put on a show.
Missouri (5-25) took the first set, 25-21, but Texas A&M (13-14) put its foot on the gas and never let up, winning the next three with scores of 25-14, 25-19, 25-23.
Seniors Mallory Talbert, Camryn Ennis and fifth-year senior Camille Conner were electric for the Aggies on Friday night. Talbert notched 17 kills and had an impressive .556 hitting percentage. Ennis had 12 kills and 25 digs, and her presence was felt heavily on both offense and defense. Conner had 51 assists and 14 digs. Missouri simply could not compete with these numbers.
However, the Tigers played solid and stuck around as long as they could. Freshmen Kaylee Cox, Kayla Burbage and junior Anna Dixon led the team with 12 kills each. Cox also had 21 digs, leading Missouri's defense. Match after match, Cox proves herself as a major asset to this young team. Burbage and Dixon consistently provide the offensive spark Missouri so desperately needs.
Yet again, unforced errors and point-scoring percentage were Missouri's vices. The broadcast commentators chalked the errors up to inexperience and said Missouri would come back wiser and stronger next season. With one match left, fans may have to wait and see if their assessment is correct.
The Tigers will have another shot at the veteran-dominated Aggies at 4 p.m. Saturday in College Station, Texas. The match will close out both teams' regular seasons.