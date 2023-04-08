KFRU is saying goodbye to “The Closers,” a radio show listened to by countless Mid-Missourians for the last several years.

Host George Young announced the news Friday via Twitter. Young spent 20 years at KFRU, where he filled in for AL Germond as the host of a Saturday sports show and KFRU’s Morning Sports. But Young’s voice was most recognizable on “The Closers.”

