KFRU is saying goodbye to “The Closers,” a radio show listened to by countless Mid-Missourians for the last several years.
Host George Young announced the news Friday via Twitter. Young spent 20 years at KFRU, where he filled in for AL Germond as the host of a Saturday sports show and KFRU’s Morning Sports. But Young’s voice was most recognizable on “The Closers.”
“The Closers”, which covered MU athletics, the Cardinals and the Chiefs, showcased Young’s signature fun-loving passion and enthusiasm for the sports he followed.
On his personal Twitter account, Young responded to dozens of comments from fans thanking him for his years of dedication. He says he is now going full time with his lawn mowing business and is excited for the next chapter.