The world of sports is in a chaotic and dizzying state. The future of the NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, XFL and NCAA is uncertain. The country could be without sports for the foreseeable future. We are living the nightmare of a sports fan.
And I am that sports fan. The one who turns on ESPN every time he gets home. The one who refreshes his Twitter every 10 seconds waiting for Ken Rosenthal or Adrian Wojnarowski to drop breaking news. The one who memorizes useless sports knowledge hoping that one day I am on Jeopardy and they ask about the 2003 Missouri football team.
However, all professional and collegiate sports are now suspended or canceled until further notice.
The entire sports world is now on hold. Unsure of when anything will start again. Or if it even will. March Madness has been canceled. So has the postseason of every single spring NCAA sport.
However, it is the right move. Players and officials have been diagnosed with the virus as the world total climbs over 125,000, according to the World Health Organization. There is no reason to take any sort of risk.
As the number of coronavirus cases in the United States grows, so does the number of sporting events that have been suspended, postponed or outright canceled.
So far, this is what has been announced:
University of Missouri
The NCAA released a statement Thursday afternoon canceling the remaining winter and spring championships. This impacts Missouri basketball, gymnastics, wrestling, tennis, golf, track and field and swim & dive. Missouri baseball and softball were banned from the postseason due to previous infractions.
"Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men's and women's 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships," the NCAA said in a statement on its website. "This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."
Earlier in the day, the Southeastern Conference announced it had canceled the men's basketball tournament in a statement released Thursday morning by commissioner Greg Sankey.
"We understand that this decision will be disappointing to our student-athletes and coaches who have been preparing all season to compete in this event as well as viewers at home,” Sankey said in the statement released on Thursday. “While this was not an easy decision, the health and well-being of our entire SEC community is of paramount importance.”
The decision was an emotional one for Sankey, who displayed his disappointment in an interview in Nashville on Thursday.
"I've not had a situation as difficult and emotional as this one to make a recommendation to our presidents and chancellors that we cancel the remainder of our men's basketball tournament," Sankey said in a press conference release. "It was a moment where I had to stop and actually catch myself and recompose myself.
The SEC also released a statement Thursday declaring that all regular season games for every sport will be suspended until March 30. This includes Missouri baseball, softball, gymnastics, golf and tennis. It is unclear at this time if the SEC still plans to hold regular season games despite the NCAA canceling each sports' championships.
Missouri indoor track and field and swim & dive were planning on competing in the NCAA Championships as early as Thursday morning, but that changed with the NCAA's announcement.
The NCAA Track and Field Championship committee released a statement on Twitter Thursday announcing that a “decision has been made to NOT allow any spectators, including family to attend the NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships.” However, the event is now canceled.
Three Missouri athletes were supposed to compete in the indoor track and field championships on March 13-14 in Albuquerque, N.M.
NCAA swim & dive championships were also canceled on Thursday despite the NCAA saying the event would go on as scheduled in a statement released Wednesday.
The Missouri swim and dive team had seven men qualify for the championships on March 25-28 in Indianapolis. The women’s team had six athletes in the championships that are scheduled for March 18-21 in Athens, Ga.
It is still unclear what will happen to each players' eligibility. Or who, if any, will be awarded an NCAA Championship for the sports in progress.
Columbia College
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics released a statement Thursday announcing that effective immediately, all remaining winter championships will be canceled.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as all involved in our championship events, is the NAIA’s highest priority,” the NAIA said in its statement released online. “We will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and NAIA leadership will work closely with our member institutions to determine the best path forward for future NAIA events, including all spring 2020 championships.”
Columbia College’s women’s basketball team was supposed to face Carroll at 6:15 p.m. on March 19.
Stephens College
Stephens College is also a part of the NAIA, but as of now, the Stars’ softball season will continue as scheduled.
The athletic department said during a phone call that “Nothing has changed. We haven’t heard anything.”
However, a conference call is expected to take place on Friday between the presidents and athletic directors of the American Midwest Conference. They will discuss the future of the spring sports season, including championship events. It it not known at this time if spring sports will continue as scheduled, be suspended or canceled. An announcement is expected around 4 p.m. Friday.
The Stars softball team was scheduled to play a doubleheader on Friday against Saint Louis College, but those games have been postponed to April 14.
Rock Bridge, Battle, Hickman and Tolton high schools
The Missouri State High School Activities Association announced on Thursday that it has limited the amount of spectators allowed at the Show-Me Showdown basketball tournament. Each school will be given 150 wristbands to distribute to its fan base. Any previous tickets purchased are now void. In addition to the crowd limit, MSHSAA also announced that the third place game would be canceled. Only the state semifinals and championship games will take place in Springfield.
“We understand the unexpected hurdles this creates for our schools and fans, and apologize for the inconveniences it has caused. We wish the best of luck to all of our teams and a safe and healthy return home,” said Dr. Kerwin Urhnan, MSHSAA Executive Director in the statement released on Thursday.
Later on Thursday, the MSHSAA released a statement limiting spectators at Class 4 and Class 5 quarterfinal games after a second coronavirus case was confirmed in Missouri.
"Only essential personnel will be allowed in the arena for all quarterfinal games on Saturday," the MSHSAA statement said on its website. "Each participating school will be responsible for designating who is considered essential personnel."
This effects Rock Bridge's boys basketball team who plays at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in Bolivar against Kickapoo. Parents and other family members should contact the school for questions about attending.
At this time, no other MSHSAA spring sports have been impacted or suspended due to the coronavirus.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.