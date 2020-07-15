The last 100 meters

With the sports world on pause during a pandemic, the Missourian asked a number of coaches in Columbia to share memories from the most meaningful game (or match, or race, or event) they have ever been a part of. Some chose formative coaching moments. Others preferred a highlight from their playing career. But each memory left a powerful imprint on the coaches, informing how they lead today. In this series, titled ‘The Moments That Shaped Them,’ the Missourian tells their stories.
Coach: Natasha Kaiser-Brown
Title: Associate head coach, Missouri track and field
Moment: June 24, 1992 — 400-meter U.S. Olympic Trials
Ten seconds passed after Natasha Kaiser crossed the finish line. For a sprinter, that’s an eternity; entire races are completed in that time. Kaiser knew this race would have to be measured in hundredths of a second. She bent over and stared down at Lane 7 as thoughts raced through her mind for those 10 seconds. First and foremost: I didn’t get completely blown out by anybody!
Then the uncertainty set in. Had the plan backfired? It really was a photo finish, Kaiser thought. At least that was the best race I could deliver. She looked up and saw a volunteer offering her something.
No, she thought.
Twenty-eight years after those 10 seconds, Natasha Kaiser-Brown is an associate head coach for Missouri track and field. Eight years before those 10 seconds, she was a nine-time state champ in Des Moines, Iowa, with the pedigree to run college track wherever she wanted.
“When I made my first phone call, I didn’t have a snowball’s chance,” former Missouri coach Rick McGuire says. Kaiser’s dad, a former track star, wasn’t pleased by her interest in an average program like MU. He refused to leave his bedroom during McGuire’s home recruiting visit. That didn’t stop Kaiser from following her gut to Missouri.
Her rise from there to the international stage is a tale of two coaches.
Before Kaiser’s senior year at MU, McGuire hired a new sprint coach who had experience running the 400-meter dash. When Kaiser strolled into Darroll Gatson’s office to introduce herself, his first words were: “Oh, so you’re Natasha Kaiser. Yeah, you have never seen a hard workout.”
“I instantly did not like him,” she laughs now.
Gatson wanted Kaiser to stop treating competition as though she was running with her friends. Once, before a meet, she was stretching in the grass when a few opponents passed by. Kaiser called them over to chat. As they approached, their faces turned wary. They awkwardly changed course and shuffled away. When Kaiser turned around a few minutes later, she saw why. Gatson loomed behind her with his arms crossed and a comically stoic expression, his eyes hidden behind dark shades like a bodyguard.
“It’s just like a boxer when he goes into the ring,” Gatson says. “He doesn’t go to his opponent and say, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ and have his hand around your back, does he?”
McGuire and Gatson established a good-cop/bad-cop routine. McGuire was a laid-back sports psychologist for the U.S. Olympic team. Gatson was an intense trainer who worked with Kaiser’s mechanics and endurance.
After winning the 1989 national title in the indoor 400, she had to decide where to train for the 1992 Olympic Trials. Most runners were moving to California or Texas to train for Barcelona’s warm climate. McGuire believed giving up familiarity would cost them; he convinced Kaiser to stay in Columbia, where she could train around people who believed in her. Kaiser’s shot at the Olympics was in the 400-meter dash, the quarter-mile sprint she dominated in college. The only problem: “I hated to race that thing.”
Why would anyone hate doing the thing they’re best at?
“Because it hurts,” Kaiser-Brown says now. “It literally is an all-out sprint, where you know at some point your body is going to switch from one energy system to the other. And when it does that, what are you going to do? You’re willing your body to still move, and everything about your body’s saying: ‘Don’t.’ There’s a lot that happens in that last 100 meters. It’s terrible.”
To train Kaiser, Gatson would take her on three-mile runs. He would always set the pace — and his pace was fast. The goal was to “break them mentally.” Once she realized she could keep up long enough for Gatson to tire and quit, she was the one pushing the pace. In practices, Gatson would limit the recovery time between sprints.
“Anyone can run a race when they’re fast,” Gatson says. “Can you run when you’re tired?”
McGuire taught Kaiser how to overcome the mental dread of running the 400. To cope with the inevitability of pain, he trained her to break up the race by 100s and think about the strategy of each portion. “When fatigue hits — and it always does — what are you going to do with your body?” Kaiser says. Take shorter steps, lift the knees more … Tactics became her distraction. And a rewards system. Ice cream after practice is a timeless motivator.
Championship events are always high-stakes, but the Olympic Trials are four years of training on the line with one shot to qualify for the Summer Games, the highest honor in sports. Four races, four days. Kaiser won her heat and quarterfinal races in New Orleans, then comfortably qualified for the final. The stage was set on June 24, 1992: She needed to place in the top three to become an Olympian.
Inside the tent before the race, McGuire and Gatson did their good-cop/bad-cop bit. McGuire told Kaiser to have fun. Gatson got in her face to hype her up.
“My dumb ass gave her some strategy I thought would work,” he says.
The plan was to start conservative. Let the adrenaline consume the other racers for the first 250 meters, then run the last 150 better than anyone else.
After the gun, Kaiser launched into the race knowing she couldn’t sprint an all-out 200 as fast as her opponents. Like Gatson said: conservative. She was in Lane 7, the second outermost lane, so the staggered start placed her ahead of Lanes 1-6.
“You’re running not necessarily out of fear,” Kaiser says, “but with the knowledge that at some point, those lanes will catch up.”
Kaiser made it to the back curve. This is where she would have to work the hardest to stay ahead. The one thing she could not allow to happen was to get passed on the curve. If that happened, her advantage would be gone entering the final straightaway.
That’s exactly what happened.
Gatson, who had been shouting encouragement, looked down for the first time. “Oh, shit,” he said to himself. “Did I blow it?” Kaiser looked up. She usually doesn’t like to see how far away the finish line is, but now she was counting the bodies around her.
Seventh place entering the final straight.
“So I put my head down,” she says, “and I started sprinting.”
Kendra Mackey was in first place, but she blew up and faded to last. Kaiser looked up again. Fifty meters to go, top five now.
Gatson looked up, too: “All of a sudden, she’s running her butt off.”
Kaiser set peripheral checkpoints every six feet or so. Run through each point, then move her perspective another six feet forward. As she approached the finish line, she could see everybody around her, including three in front. One last burst.
There was a clear winner, Rochelle Stevens.
“And then there was just this blanket of athletes,” Kaiser says. She bent over to catch her breath and waited. Then came the volunteer with an offering.
It was a small American flag.
“There’s no way you could determine who made the team based on this finish,” Kaiser told the volunteer.
“No, you’re third.”
“No way.”
In an earlier round of 400-meter hurdles, Kaiser had watched someone take the victory lap with her family, the flag held high, only to discover there’d been a mistake: She was fourth.
That was all Kaiser could think about as she jogged her lap, afraid of what she might find at the finish line. But the results were official. Kaiser ran her fastest 400 of the week: 50.42 seconds. Dannette Young took fourth place in 50.46.
Four hundredths of a second slower, and Kaiser-Brown would not be the owner of an Olympic silver medal. She won it on the 4x400 relay team in Barcelona. (She finished sixth in her semifinal in the individual 400 meters, missing out on advancing to the final.)
When she became a coach, she realized she wouldn’t have even qualified for the Games without the coach who ticked her off by saying she had never seen a hard workout. It fired her up, just like Gatson wanted, and that fire never died, not even when she was in seventh place on the home stretch at the Trials.
“That last 100 meters,” Gatson says. “No one ever ran 100 meters like that in their life.”
As Natasha Kaiser-Brown says, there’s a lot that happens in the last 100 meters.