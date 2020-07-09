THE MOMENTS THAT SHAPED THEM: Local coaches share memories of their formative games

We play and coach and watch and write about sports because we crave those indescribable moments that can only occur in the heat of competition; those moments that we’ll remember every detail of years later. In some ways, that giddy nostalgia is what keeps us craving more remarkable moments.
We’ve been craving them more than usual lately. When this pandemic deprived us of sports in March, I started reminiscing. With no future in sight for sports, I looked to my past. I smiled revisiting my favorite Little League memory, when a 5-foot-2, eighth-grade version of myself kangaroo-leaped into foul territory at first base to snag a high throw, landed on my butt and awkwardly stabbed the corner of the bag with my foot just in time to save a game. Sheer grace, right? (It was in that moment that I hit puberty.) The memory felt healthy, or it filled a hole, at least. Then I started asking coaches in Columbia to reminisce with me.
I was shocked by what I heard. What I expected to be 15-minute interviews spent grasping for faded details often turned into hour-long nostalgia trips. People loved diving into the most meaningful moments of their careers. Some told me they researched the game or dug through old scrapbooks before our call. The power of memory seemed as therapeutic for them as it was for me.
Almost always, the game of choice taught them something valuable about coaching. Sometimes, it’s just that it was a freaking crazy game. But they all had one thing in common: some sort of backstory. In this series, I’ve tried to tell those stories as best as possible. Hopefully, reading these coaches’ memories will offer some insight into an important piece of them. But I hope just as much that while reading, you find yourself searching for your own fondest sports memory. And I hope you find the nostalgia to be restorative.