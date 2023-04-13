Missouri allowed nine runs in the third inning as it couldn’t contain Texas A&M in a 13-5 loss in the series opener Thursday at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas.
The Aggies pulled away and didn’t look back in the bottom of the third.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Missouri allowed nine runs in the third inning as it couldn’t contain Texas A&M in a 13-5 loss in the series opener Thursday at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas.
The Aggies pulled away and didn’t look back in the bottom of the third.
Freshman right-hander Logan Lunceford walked four straight batters to begin the inning, resulting in an easy run for Texas A&M. Trevor Werner walked with the bases loaded to tie the game at 3 with only one out.
Jace LaViolette hit an RBI single to give Texas A&M the lead, and Ryan Targac followed with a two-run double to extend the Aggies’ advantage to 6-3.
The inning continued to get worse for the Tigers. Missouri committed an error trying to tag out Targac on a steal attempt at second base, which allowed LaViolette to race home for another run.
Jordan Thompson followed with a long two-run homer.
Jack Moss kept the rally going after Moss’ homer. The infielder recorded an RBI single, making it 10-3.
Missouri (21-12, 4-9 Southeastern Conference) tried to make a comeback, scoring two runs in the fifth. Matt Garcia recorded an RBI with a groundout that scored Trevor Austin, and Dylan Leach scored on a wild pitch.
The Aggies (21-13, 6-7) responded with two runs of their own in the fifth.
Brett Minnich hit a sacrifice fly to center field, and Austin Bost scored on a wild pitch to push Texas A&M’s lead to 12-5.
Luke Mann and Hank Zeisler were the hitting leaders for the Tigers, as they each had two hits. Zeisler hit a two-run homer to give the Tigers a 3-1 lead in the top of the third.
Lunceford had a tough start on the mound. He walked six batters and allowed five runs in two innings of work.
Left-hander Nic Smith entered in relief in the third inning. The freshman recorded a strikeout and gave up three hits and three runs in 5⅔ innings.
Missouri will have another chance against Texas A&M as the two teams face off again at 6 p.m. Friday in College Station.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.