Hank Zeisler

Hank Zeisler

 Courtesy of MU Athletics

Missouri allowed nine runs in the third inning as it couldn’t contain Texas A&M in a 13-5 loss in the series opener Thursday at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas.

The Aggies pulled away and didn’t look back in the bottom of the third.

