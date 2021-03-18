Missouri women's swim and dives' Sarah Thompson brought home third place in the 50-yard freestyle on the Tigers' first day of action at the NCAA Women's Swimming and Diving Championship on Thursday in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Thompson finished with a time of 21.42 seconds in the final, 0.29 behind champion Kate Douglass of Virginia.
The Tigers head into Friday's events 13th in the team standings with 55 points. Virginia leads the championship with 184 points.
Missouri's first event of the day — and where it picked up 30 of its total team points — was a fourth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The team was made up of Thompson, Megan Keil, Alex Moderski and Amy Fedderson. The four completed the race in 1:27.01, trailing winner California by 1.23 seconds.
"I'm very happy with our first day," Missouri coach Andrew Grevers said in a news release. "The way we kicked this night off with an amazing 200 free relay, with a school record and fourth place at NCAAs. We carried that energy throughout the session."
The Tigers will return to championship action at 9 a.m. Friday.