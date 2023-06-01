Three Missouri baseball pitchers — right-handers Logan Lunceford, Chandler Murphy and Austin Troesser — have entered the transfer portal, per a report from Future Star Series analyst Joe Doyle.

Lunceford and Murphy were the only two players to start more than 10 games on the mound and pitch more than one inning per game for the Tigers last season.

