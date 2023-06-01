Three Missouri baseball pitchers — right-handers Logan Lunceford, Chandler Murphy and Austin Troesser — have entered the transfer portal, per a report from Future Star Series analyst Joe Doyle.
Lunceford and Murphy were the only two players to start more than 10 games on the mound and pitch more than one inning per game for the Tigers last season.
In 14 starts, Murphy, an Arizona transfer, posted a 5.47 ERA with a 4-5 record, giving up 68 hits and striking out 63 batters in 74 innings of work.
Lunceford, who just completed his freshman campaign, started 11 games and made two more appearances in relief. He had a 6.00 ERA and a 3-5 record, striking out 68 in 54 innings pitched.
Troesser, a rising senior, was the Tigers’ most oft-used reliever last season, making 22 appearances, 19 of which from the bullpen. He recorded a 4.73 ERA over his 45⅔ innings pitched, striking out 53 batters and giving up 24 earned runs.
Missouri fired coach Steve Bieser on Sunday following seven seasons at the helm. Several key pitching injuries hit the Tigers in the 2023 season, which saw them carry a 30-24 record with a 10-20 mark in Southeastern Conference play.