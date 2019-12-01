Missouri volleyball outside hitter Kylie Deberg, setter Andrea Fuentes and middle blocker Tyanna Omazic were named All-SEC members in the annual Southeastern Conference postseason awards. Three All-SEC members tied the record for the second most All-SEC honorees by a team in the conference.
“It has been a great year for Mizzou Volleyball and Kylie, Andrea and Tyanna certainly played a big role into our success,” said head coach Joshua Taylor in a press release. “While we’re definitely happy with their individual honors, this 2019 season has been a true team effort and you can argue even more players deserved league recognition today. Everyone up and down the roster plays a big role into our overall success.”
Deberg lead the SEC in total kills, kills per set, total points and points per set. The Hudson, Iowa native was named SEC Overall and Offensive Player of the Week twice this season. So far this season, Deberg has recorded 584 points, third most in a single season in Missouri history.
Fuentes averaged 11.75 assists per set this season, fifth best in the NCAA. The San Juan product led a Tigers offense to a .303 team hitting percentage, third best in the country. Fuentes was named SEC Overall Player of the Weeks twice this season and SEC Setter of the Week four times.
Omazic was one of the most efficient hitters in the country in the 2019 season. The Tigers middle blocker finished the season with a .388 hitting percentage which placed her third in the SEC and 25th in the country.
Missouri finished the regular season Saturday with a straight-set sweep over LSU. The Tigers placed third in the SEC with a 13-5 conference record and 21-7 overall record.