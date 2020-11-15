Junior Brock Mauller won the UWW National Championship at 65 kg in the U23 Freestyle division, freshman Josh Edmond won at 65 kg in the U20 in the Junior Freestyle division and classmate Keegan O'Toole won at 70 kg in the U20 in the Junior Freestyle division.
With Edmond and O'Toole's wins as well as Rocky Elam finishing second and Colton Hawks, Sean Harman and Trey Crawford all coming in fifth in their respective weight classes, Missouri won the team title in the Junior Freestyle division.
O'Toole also earned the Outstanding Wrestler award in the junior division .