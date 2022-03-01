All-SEC honors were awarded Tuesday, following the SEC Indoor Championship this past weekend. Three Missouri competitors earned All-SEC first team and second team respectively based on their finishes.
In the men's high jump, junior Roberto Vilches took gold, being the only Tiger with first team All-SEC status. Juniors Martin Prodanov and Georgi Nachev both secured second team All-SEC with silver medals in the men's mile and men's triple jump, respectively.
Missouri's next test is the NCAA Indoor Championship on March 10-12 in Birmingham, Alabama. The top 12 competitors from preliminary meets will be invited to compete.
This includes Vilches, who leads the NCAA with 7-foot, 5-inch leap.