Missouri wrestling flashed its success at the national level Thursday, boasting four wrestlers that competed in semifinal matches at the U.S. Open Championships in Las Vegas.
Keegan O’Toole (74kg), Jarrett Jacques (70) and Tigers assistant wrestling coach Dom Bradley (125) each earned appearances in the semifinals of their respective weight classes after winning their first four matches of the day.
O’Toole dropped his semifinal bout to former Penn State standout Jason Nolf, while Jacques lost to another Big Ten challenger in Ohio State redshirt senior Sammy Sasso.
Bradley, competing for Sunkist Kids Wrestling Club, lost in his own semifinal to second-seed Nick Gwiazdowski.
Sean Harman (86) and Zach Elam (125) both advanced to the Round of 16 but fell in those bouts. Both wrestlers also lost in the consolation rounds, ending their tournament runs.
A pair of Mizzou wrestling graduates — J’den Cox and Joey Lavallee — also had impactful performances.
Cox, a 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, advanced to the championship match in dominant fashion. He conceded only one point throughout his three bouts.
Lavallee, entering as the No. 2 seed, lost in the quarterfinals.
Competition in the U.S. Open Championships will continue Friday. O’Toole, Jacques and Bradley will each compete in consolation matches Friday with an opportunity to place among the top five.
Cox will also bout for a championship title, taking on NC State sophomore Isaac Trumble.
Consolations and consolation semifinals will begin at 10 a.m., while medal matches will follow later in the evening at 6 p.m.
Columbia baseball takes both games of doubleheader
Columbia College baseball defeated Harris-Stowe State University in both games of a doubleheader in Columbia by scores of 4-3 and 10-2.
In the first game, the Cougars struck first as junior Brayden McGinnis hit a solo home run in the second inning.
The scoring on both sides completely came to a halt until the fifth inning, where junior Duffin Makings hit an RBI double to bring the game to 2-0.
Heading into the sixth , junior Dan Fick was pitching a successful shutout. That all came to an end when he allowed a double and a walk, culminating in a three-run home run that put Columbia down by one.
Fick would leave the game following the score as junior Jake Deakins came in to pitch in relief.
Columbia came through in the clutch. In the seventh and final inning, junior Devyn Lopez hit an RBI double to bring home one run and tie the score with a chance to win.
With two outs, Makings would once again get a base hit that brought home the game-winning run.
The second game was not as close of an affair, with Columbia scoring 10 runs, six of them coming in the sixth inning.
After another slow start by both teams, standout performances from star hitters Cayden Nicoletto, McGinnis and Indy Stanley willed Columbia to a victory that put its season record at 34-13.
Columbia now looks towards its final game against Harris-Stowe State that takes place at 11 a.m. Friday.