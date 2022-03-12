Three Missouri track and field athletes took home All-American honors Saturday at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Alabama.
Junior Roberto Vilches, the NCAA leader in the high jump entering the meet, was named an All-American for the fourth time with a fifth-place finish.
Vilches finished the day at 7 feet, 2½ inches. Oklahoma junior Vernon Turner set the new NCAA mark at 7-7¼, which was a second-best personally and a facility record.
MU junior Georgi Nachev was also named a first-team All-American with a fourth-place finish in the men’s triple jump.
Nachev sealed the feat with a 53-3 leap.
In the women’s triple jump, Arianna Fisher took seventh with a leap of 44-4¼. This was good for first-team All-American honors, too.
The MU men’s team placed 24th, its highest finish since 2009. Texas won on the men’s side, and Florida took home the women’s title.
Missouri returns to the track to kick off the outdoor season March 25-26, with sprinters, jumpers and multicompetitors heading to the Texas Relays, throwers heading to the Ole Miss Invitational and distance runners heading to the Raleigh Relays.