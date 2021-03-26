Three Missouri swimmers claimed top-12 finishes Friday at the NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Danny Kovac finished fifth in the 100 fly in 44.66 seconds, which proved to be good enough to break his own school record. Jack Dahlgren finished 11th in the 200 free, while Ben Patton was 12th in the 100 breast.
Missouri currently sits 12th in the team rankings with 67 points and one day of action remaining.
The final day of action commences at 9 a.m. Saturday.
George breaks school record at Raleigh
Missouri track and field's Thomas George broke the 10,000m school record Friday at the Raleigh Relays. George finished in 29:00.16, which broke the previous record by more than 15 seconds.
Sarah Chapman, in her 5,000m debut, finished with a time of 15:54.29 to finish ninth overall.
Meanwhile, in the Texas Relays, Mitch Weber finished third in men's discus with a throw of 57.61m.
Missouri track and field wraps up the Texas and Raleigh Relays on Saturday. Action starts with women's discus at 10:45 a.m.
Tigers fall short of completing memorable comeback
Missouri tennis lost a thriller to Alabama after going down 4-3 on Friday at the Mizzou Tennis Complex. The Tigers dropped points in doubles play but came back strong with three wins in singles play to tie the match at 3-3. However, Missouri couldn't carve out the final win to complete what would have been a memorable comeback.
In singles play, Bronte Murgett, Elys Ventura and Marta Oliveira all won in straight sets. The Tigers' season record sits at 15-10 overall and 1-7 in the SEC.
Missouri tennis will return to action against No. 17 Auburn at 11 a.m. Sunday at home.
Cougars baseball blanks Hornets in Game 1 of doubleheader
Columbia College baseball started its series against Harris-Stowe with two wins Friday. The Cougars shut out the Hornets 4-0 in seven innings in Game 1. The second game proved to be far competitive, though, with Columbia narrowly getting an 8-7 win.
The two wins put the Cougars record to 13-4 overall and 4-2 in American Midwest Conference play.
The series continues with another doubleheader Saturday. The games are scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.
Cougars wins a thriller on back of golden goal
A goal at 94:23 by Delfina Zolesio Fernandez Blanco proved to be the difference in Columbia College women's soccer's nonconference matchup against Benedictine on Friday. After two intense halves of soccer that saw zero goals, it all came down to the golden goal.
No. 17 Columbia improved its record to 12-2-0. The Cougars are the No. 1 seed in the AMC tournament and will meet either eighth-seed Stephens or ninth-seed Williams Baptist in the tourney.
Cougars make short work of Stars
On Columbia College volleyball's Senior Day, the Cougars decimated Stephens in straight sets. Columbia won in sets of 25-12, 25-19 and 25-20. The win also marked the Cougars second-straight sweep.
Lone graduating senior Erika Miller was celebrated before the match.
Columbia's current record sits at 12-5 overall and 5-1 in the AMC.
The Cougars return to action at 2 p.m. Saturday against William Woods at Fulton.
Rock Bridge boys tennis comes in second in Lee's Summit West Tournament
The Bruins beat Staley 7-2 and Lee's Summit 8-1 but lost 5-4 to Lee's Summit West.
Rock Bridge earned second in the LSW Tournament.
The Bruins are now 4-1 on the season.
Next up for Rock Bridge is Smith-Cotton on April 8.