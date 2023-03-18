Missouri track and field had victories in three events on the second day of the Yellow Jacket Invitational on Saturday in Atlanta.
MU had the most success in the women's discus throw. Sophomore Ames Burton took the victory with a throw of 177 feet, 8 inches. Graduate student Kaia Harris heaved the disc 170-5 with her final throw to jump three places to second.
Graduate student Sophia Rivera — who broke the school record in the women's javelin Friday — and senior Emily Offenheiser rounded out the top four with throws of 168-6 and 165-0, respectively.
The Tigers also went 1-2 in the men's 400-meter hurdles. Sophomore Zachary Charles crossed the line first in 55.14 seconds. Junior David Buckner was close behind, finishing second in 55.23.
Claudina Diaz had MU's third victory for the day after winning the women's high jump with a leap of 5-10½.
In the men's discus throw, redshirt senior Mitch Weber — the reigning Southeastern Conference champion in the event — finished second with a throw of 180-8.
The Tigers next compete in the Raleigh Relays starting Thursday in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Tigers move on to final round in Arizona
Missouri women's golf advanced to the final round at the MountainView Collegiate in Tuscon, Arizona.
The Tigers improved by a stroke from their performance on Day 1 to score 3-over par for their two-round total. Missouri remains in 12th place heading into the final round.
Freshman Melanie Walker led the team with a 1-under 71 in Round 2 to improve to even par and tied for 32nd. Three birdies and an eagle pushed Walker to her fourth career round under par.
Kate Bibby, Sky Sload and Emily Staples were all tied for 49th place. Bibby and Sload both posted even in the second round.
The Tigers will begin the final round at 9:45 a.m. Sunday.
MU swimmers wrap up competition at NCAA Women's Championships
Missouri swim and dive had six athletes compete on Day 4 of the NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee, the final day of competition.
Senior Katrina Brathwaite finished 38th in the 200 breaststroke preliminaries with a time of 2 minutes, 11.67 seconds. Freshman Malin Grosse finished 47th with a preliminary time of 2:13.30.
Missouri's Molly Gowans, Alex Moderski, Sierra Smith and Taylor Williams finished in last place at the 400 freestyle relays with a time of 3:15.97.