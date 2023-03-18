Missouri track and field had victories in three events on the second day of the Yellow Jacket Invitational on Saturday in Atlanta.

MU had the most success in the women's discus throw. Sophomore Ames Burton took the victory with a throw of 177 feet, 8 inches. Graduate student Kaia Harris heaved the disc 170-5 with her final throw to jump three places to second.

