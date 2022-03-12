Three Missouri track and field athletes took home All-American honors Saturday at the NCAA Indoor Championship in Birmingham, Alabama.
Junior Roberto Vilches, the NCAA leader in the high jump entering the meet, was named an All-American for the fourth time with a fifth-place finish.
Vilches finished the day at 7 feet, 2½ inches. Oklahoma junior Vernon Turner set the new NCAA mark at 7-7¼, which was a second-best personally and a facility record.
MU junior Georgi Nachev was also named a first team All-American with a fourth-place finish in the men’s triple jump.
Nachev sealed the feat with a 53-3 leap.
In the women’s triple jump, Arianna Fisher took seventh with a leap of 44-4¼. This was good for first team All-American honors, too.
The MU men placed 24th at the indoor competition, their highest finish since 2009.
Missouri returns to the track to kickoff the outdoor season March 25-26 with sprinters, jumpers and multi-competitors heading to the Texas Relays, throwers heading to the Ole Miss Invitational and distance runners heading to the Raleigh Relays.