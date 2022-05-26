Missouri track and field had eight athletes compete on Day 2 of the NCAA West Preliminary Round on Thursday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
On Day 2, MU’s Sophia Rivera, Ava Curry and Ayele Gerken punched their tickets to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
Rivera and Curry qualified in the javelin. Rivera finished eighth, posting a throw of 169 feet, 7 inches, and Curry finished 12th after throwing the spear 165-3. Three other Tigers competed in the event. Atina Kamasi had a throw of 154-9 to finish 21st, Erin Zimmerman finished 28th with a throw of 149-5 and Taylor Ciccolini launched it 136-10 for 42nd place.
Gerken qualified in the long jump, leaping a personal-best 21-3¼ and finishing third.
Missouri also had competitors in the hammer throw and shot put. Sydney Oberdiek heaved the hammer 194-8 and finished 26th. Emily Stauffer did not post a throw after fouling on each of her three attempts. Rondajai Washington did not start in the 200-meter run.
MU will have six athletes competing across five different events Friday — Rece Rowan and Mitchell Weber (discus), Martin Prodanov (1,500), Roberto Vilches (high jump), Georgi Nachev (triple jump) and Chris Conrad (800).