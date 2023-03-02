Missouri women’s swim and dive will send three swimmers to the NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships, the NCAA announced Wednesday.
Senior Meredith Rees will compete in the 100-meter backstroke after qualifying as the 13th seed with a time of 51.59 seconds. Rees earned her fourth berth to the NCAA Championships after placing 14th in 2021 and 16th in 2022.
In the 200 breaststroke, freshman Malin Grosse earned her first NCAA berth after she qualified 30th with a time of 2:09.32. Senior Katrina Brathwaite qualified for the second time in her career with a time of 2:09.62 as the 37th seed. Brathwaite placed 35th in the event in 2021.
Taylor Williams, Sierra Smith, Molly Gowans and Alex Moderski will serve as alternates for the relays.
Rees will compete on Day 3 of the meet with prelims beginning at 10 a.m. and finals at 6 p.m. Grosse and Brathwaite will compete on Day 4 of the NCAA Championships on March 15-18 in Knoxville, Tennessee.