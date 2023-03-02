Meredith Rees swims backstroke (copy)

Missouri swimmer Meredith Rees swims backstroke during the Mizzou Invite on Nov. 17, 2021, in Columbia. Rees will compete in the 100-meter backstroke at the NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships after qualifying as the 13th seed. MU also will send Malin Grosse and Katrina Brathwaite to the event.

 Ciara McCaskill

Missouri women’s swim and dive will send three swimmers to the NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships, the NCAA announced Wednesday. 

Senior Meredith Rees will compete in the 100-meter backstroke after qualifying as the 13th seed with a time of 51.59 seconds. Rees earned her fourth berth to the NCAA Championships after placing 14th in 2021 and 16th in 2022.

