Nine steps. Nine steps is all it takes for Missouri high jumper Roberto Vilches to reach the bar and set an NCAA leading mark. But for one of the best high jumpers in the country, track and field wasn’t his first calling.
Hailing from Mexico City, Vilches grew up playing volleyball and soccer, but high school coaches saw his height and athleticism as factors for success in track and field.
The basics of volleyball and ability to succeed vertically contributed to early success for Vilches, but he is still crafting maneuvers to not come in contact with the bar.
“The hardest part was the gymnastics part — like the technique on top of the bar,” Vilches said. “At this point, I’m still learning how to perfect it, because it’s really hard to be upside down and have notion where you are with the bar.”
Through the crowd and natural sounds of a track meet, Vilches honed the ability to take himself out of the meet until it is his turn to jump. From talking to his coaches to walking around, he doesn’t think for one second about what he needs to hit in his attempt.
“I’ve done this approach millions of times, so what’s one more?” Vilches said. “I have to make sure I have enough speed and I jump in the right spot, and that will be a perfect job.”
While jumping for a club in Mexico during high school, Vilches was already competing against professionals. This led him to believe he would jump for a college in Mexico City, having no intention of moving to the United States.
One day in high school, coach Brett Halter reached out to Vilches via email, asking for him to visit Missouri. Halter also made the trek to Mexico City to meet Vilches in the recruiting process.
“Once I came here and saw all the opportunities I (would) have in Mizzou, I took it,” Vilches said.
From not thinking of competing in the United States to accepting an offer from Missouri, Vilches struggled with time management, as practice, treatment and meets conflicted with his pursuit of a degree.
As three Tigers traveled to the NCAA Indoor Championships on Tuesday, Vilches was using layover time to complete assignments. With one of the biggest meets in front of him, he found the time to distract himself from the anxiety of high jumping.
During the offseason, Missouri took a sports psychology approach to help athletes visualize their process before they attempt their respective events.
“We go through sports psychology and picture ourselves in our heads to see ourselves in our approach and feel how we’re jumping mentally,” Vilches said. “And then step-by-step, we’re putting all those pieces together into the actual sport, into the actual approach, physical ways.”
With a field of elite competitors in front of him, Vilches doesn’t feel the pressure, as he notes that his competition has similar personal records.
“They all have like (the) same job as me, but at this time of the season, I’m the better high jumper,” Vilches said.
In the 2020-2021 season, Vilches was in a similar boat until he tore the patellar tendon in his knee, ending his junior campaign.
“I had to take a year off of jumping, so that put me behind everyone else,” Vilches said. “I believe I could have been higher in my jumps already. But if everything happens for a reason, I have to take the best out of it.”
Vilches sat out the Tyson Invitational — Missouri’s final meet prior to the SEC Indoor Championships — to prioritize healthiness heading into this weekend’s meet in Birmingham, Alabama.
Despite recovering from an injury, Vilches was crowned an SEC champion with a 7-foot, 5-inch leap, matching his PR and NCAA-leading mark for the indoor season.
A torn tendon is not Vilches’ only obstacle, as the junior was diagnosed with diabetes about nine years ago. There are days Vilches skips a meal for treatment for his knee or for class, and the juggling of commitments can cause him worry for his own health.
“I have to be on top of what I eat day by day and make sure my sugar levels are controlled,” Vilches said.
Far from home, Vilches’ family is not by his side to assist in his conflicting health conditions, and while his season comes to an end in August, he doesn’t have much time to see them in the turnaround to the fall semester.
His family makes a call a few days prior to his events to reiterate how proud they are of his accomplishments, and of utmost importance is seeing him have fun. Vilches could only grin saying this, as he competes at one of the highest levels.
Vilches is a native Spanish speaker, and while his school taught the basics of English, the addition of a second language wasn’t a simple transition when he arrived in Columbia.
“The problem my freshman year (at Missouri) was the thinking part,” Vilches said. “Because I was pretty much translating everything to Spanish and then translating it back to English.”
Through this adversity, Vilches is looking for more than an NCAA indoor title. He is looking to meet the World Championship and Olympic standard of 7-7¾, which he believes is reachable this year. If not Saturday, then in the upcoming outdoor season.
Following this season, Vilches will wrap up his fourth year at Missouri, but the test isn’t over as a Tiger. Due to an injury last year, Vilches will return for a fifth season in 2023.
Before that happens, there’s an NCAA title to compete for and even bigger goals in mind.
Before his injury, he was a competitor in the Pan-American Games and the World U20 Championships. Vilches said he was close to making it to Tokyo 2020. Next time, at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, he’s confident he won’t miss out again.
“I’ll be the first Olympian in my family,” Vilches said. “So that will mean a lot to them.”