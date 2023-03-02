When then-32-year-old Brian Smith was hired as the next head wrestling coach by Missouri in 1998, not many people could have envisioned the impact that he would have on the program. After a slow start in his first three seasons, the Tigers finished above .500 for the first time in the 2001-02 season, earning an 18-3 record.
On Nov. 21, 2003, Smith solidified his standing in Missouri wrestling history. In the opening dual of the season, the Tigers defeated Oklahoma State for the first-ever time.
Since its 18-3 finish in the 2001-02 season, Smith has led Missouri to 21 consecutive winning seasons. The Tigers have also won 11 straight conference championships between the Big 12 (two) and MAC (nine) conferences, respectively.
Today, Missouri wrestling is seen as one of the most prolific programs in the nation. Thanks to the efforts of Smith, not only has the university bought into his “Tiger style”, but the city of Columbia has as well.
In the final dual of the 2022-23 season against third-ranked Iowa State, the Tigers hosted 4,819 spectators, the largest attendance the program has even seen.
“When I started here, we were on the track with a couple hundred people watching matches,” Smith said after downing the Cyclones. “We have definitely risen this program to something special.”
“Tiger style” is a philosophy that Smith created when he got to Missouri. Since its founding, it has been adopted by every Missouri All-American and national champion that has graced the mat in the Hearnes Center.
For senior Jarrett Jacques, “Tiger style” goes beyond the mat. .
“It means having really strong character. It means doing the right thing all the time, even when no one’s looking, even on days you don’t want to,” he said. ”Adversity hits everybody, and still being able to push through that and still being able to do the right things because you know what’s right.”
Smith believes that “Tiger style” is something that can be adopted by not only his athletes, but across the state.
“You hope to think that the state takes on that ‘Tiger style’ mindset,” Smith said. “We get a lot of teams that come for our team camp to learn about the ‘Tiger Style’ culture and how we live it.”
Growing the philosophy took time, but Smith knew that with goals and determination, it was achievable. One goal Smith had when he joined the Missouri staff was to keep the local athletes in Columbia.
“When you keep a local kid, (the community) loves it,” Smith said. “When I first took the job, I remember telling the reporters that, ‘I believe if we can get the home talent to stay here, we are going to have a great program.’”
From three-time national champion and Olympic bronze medalist J’den Cox to Rock Bridge’s three-time state champion and 2024 Missouri commit Carter McCallister, Columbia athletes continue to buy in.”
“The thing about wrestling is that it’s a tight-knit family,” Smith said. “You go to these tournaments every weekend and you see the same people. When I’m sitting at the state tournament, I’ve known these kids for forever.”
‘Tiger Style’ takes on Tulsa
Two of the ‘kids’ Smith refers to are Jacques and Brock Mauller. The Tolton graduates are two of 10 Tigers competing in the Big 12 Championship.
According to Jacques, him and Mauller have known each other since they were nine years old. In his junior year of high school, Jacques transfered to Tolton where he finally got to compete on the same team as Mauller.
“That was what I always wanted to do in high school, wrestle with Tolton and Brock,” Jacques said. “That summer prior to going to Tolton both Brock and I committed (to Missouri).”
“We’re pretty much family,” Mauller said. “I think it became a big factor in high school to have him as competition. When he was able to come to Tolton, that was huge for both of our wrestling (careers).”
Mauller, the junior standout for the Tigers, earned the No. 1 seed in the 149-pound weight class. While many would not have picked Mauller to be the Tiger to earn a top spot in the Big 12 Championships, the success he has seen this season is no surprise to Smith.
“Brock was here as a sophomore (in high school) for camp and would stay after at our workouts in between the sessions, and he was taking down one of our best kids,” Smith said. “We knew he was going to be special, but when we saw him wrestling one of our all-Americans, we were like ‘Brock’s going to be special.‘”
Peyton Mocco (174) joins Mauller as the second Tiger to receive a top rank spot in the Big 12 tournament. Keegan O’Toole (165) and Rocky Elam (197) both enter the tournament as the No. 2 seed in their respective weight classes.
Jacques enters the tournament as the third-ranked wrestler in the 157-pound weight class. Along with Jacques, two other wrestlers, Noah Surtin (125) and Zach Elam (285), received the No. 3 rank for their respective weight classes.
After a strong finish to the season, Colton Hawks enters the tournament ranked fourth at 184.
Connor Brown (133) and Allan Hart (141) round out the final two tournament spots for the Tigers, ranking sixth in their respective classes.
Missouri is the only program in the Big 12 to have all 10 starting wrestlers qualify for the tournament. Missouri will be defending its 2022 Big 12 team title, which it won with a score of 131.5 points.
Missouri competes in the Big 12 Championships, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.