When then-32-year-old Brian Smith was hired as the next head wrestling coach by Missouri in 1998, not many people could have envisioned the impact that he would have on the program. After a slow start in his first three seasons, the Tigers finished above .500 for the first time in the 2001-02 season, earning an 18-3 record.

On Nov. 21, 2003, Smith solidified his standing in Missouri wrestling history. In the opening dual of the season, the Tigers defeated Oklahoma State for the first-ever time.

