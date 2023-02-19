Missouri softball bested Pittsburgh 6-4 in Sunday's championship matchup to end the 2023 FIU Panther Invitational tournament in Miami.
The No. 23 Tigers (9-2) remained undefeated throughout the weekend, winning all four of its games Friday and Saturday against Butler, Pitt and Florida International.
Alex Honnold put Missouri on the board early with a home run to left field in the first inning — the junior's third of the season. Honnold sparked the Tigers, going 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored.
The Panthers answered in the second, scoring four runs off starting pitcher Laurin Krings.
But Pitt would falter, as Missouri regained the lead via a four-run fifth inning.
Honnold revived the offense, doubling to center field and scoring two. The junior outfielder then scored on a Panthers error. Julia Crenshaw then came home on a wild pitch, putting the Tigers ahead by one run.
Missouri scored one more run in the sixth inning to clinch the FIU Panther Invitational championship.
The Tigers next compete in the Mary Nutter Cathedral City Collegiate Classic on Thursday, facing Cal Poly at 2:30 p.m. and BYU at 5 p.m. in Palm Springs, California.
Missouri will also face No. 19 Oregon State, No. 24 Oregon and Long Beach State in the three-day tournament.