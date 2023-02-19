Alex Honnold gets a hit in Missouri’s game against Tennessee (copy)2/19/23

Alex Honnold gets a hit in Missouri’s game against Tennessee on March 14, 2022 in Columbia.

 Josh Ellenburg/Missourian

Missouri softball bested Pittsburgh 6-4 in Sunday's championship matchup to end the 2023 FIU Panther Invitational tournament in Miami. 

The No. 23 Tigers (9-2) remained undefeated throughout the weekend, winning all four of their games Friday and Saturday against Butler, Pitt and Florida International.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

