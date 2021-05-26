Missouri track and field competed in the first day of the NCAA West Preliminary Round at Bryan-College Station on Wednesday. The rounds will be used to determine who will compete in the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
After Day 1, MU's Martin Prodanov and Chris Conrad advanced to the quarterfinals, which will be held Friday.
Prodanov qualified in 23rd place in the 1500m race, completing it in 3 minutes and 45.68 seconds. William Sinclair finished 35th in the event in 3:48.97. Twenty-four runners advanced to the quarterfinals.
Conrad qualified in the 800m race, where he ran a 1:47.92, finishing fifth overall.
The Tigers also had runners in the 400m and the 10,000m. Nylo Clarke ran a 47.90 in the 400m to finish 41st . Thomas George ran a 29:32.97 and finished 16th in the 10,000m.
Missouri will have six athletes competing across seven events Thursday — Emily Stauffer (hammer throw & shot put), Ava Curry and Erin Zimmerman (javelin), Karina Liz and Kelsey Schweizer (800m run) and Morgan O'Neal (400m hurdles).