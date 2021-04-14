A difficult first day in the stroke play portion of the SEC Championship has left Missouri women’s golf with a lot to do to make it to the match play. After a low-scoring first round at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama, the Tigers trail all, sitting in 14th place
. After a 5-over team score of 293 on Wednesday,
Missouri will need to make up six spots and 13 strokes in its next two rounds to reach the all-important eighth spot on the leaderboard if it is to keep its season alive. Alabama currently occupies eighth place on the leaderboard, after posting an 8-under 280. The Tide currently sit closer to LSU and South Carolina in the top spot than they do bottom-placed Missouri, as just eight strokes separate them from the leading duo at 16 under. The Gamecocks also are atop the individual leaderboard, as Golfstat’s second-ranked player in the nation
Ana Pelaez is two clear of the field after an 8-under 64 in Round 1. Missouri has one player within striking distance on the individual board. Jessica Yuen posted a first-round 3-under 69 to end the day in a tie for 16th,
five strokes off the individual lead. She recorded four birdies and one bogey on the day to lead the Tigers’ scoring. The remainder of the
Missouri roster is bunched on the bottom half of the board. Brianne Bolden is the closest to Yuen’s Day 1
total, after posting a 1-over 73. The sophomore put up back-to-back birdies to close out her round and will enter the second round in a tie for 44th. Noelle Beijer will tee off her second round of the week in a tie for 55th after a 3-over 75. Sophia Yoemans and Emily Staples round out the Tigers’ roster, as both posted 4-over 76s in the first round to end the day in a tie for 59th. Missouri currently sits two strokes short of 13th-placed Texas A&M. The two are also the only Southeastern Conference teams not featured in Golfstat’s
Top 50 women’s golf programs in the nation. Four of the top 10 in those rankings are in the SEC: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 4 LSU, No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 9 Auburn, all of which are currently in the top
five of the event.
The Tigers will return to the course for Round 2 at 9:10 a.m.
through 9:50 a.m. Thursday, paired with Texas A&M and Georgia.
