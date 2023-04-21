Ryder James

Ryder James

 Courtesy of MU athletics

Missouri track and field had four athletes taking home the gold at the John McDonnell Invitational on Friday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Ryder James had the first victory of the day in the men's 3,000-meter race, finishing in 8 minutes, 29.82 seconds. Austin Popplewell came in fourth in the event in 8:40.60.

  Rock Bridge Football and Missouri Cross Country beat writer for Fall 2021.

  Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying sports journalism

