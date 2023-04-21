Missouri track and field had four athletes taking home the gold at the John McDonnell Invitational on Friday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Ryder James had the first victory of the day in the men's 3,000-meter race, finishing in 8 minutes, 29.82 seconds. Austin Popplewell came in fourth in the event in 8:40.60.
MU took the top two places in the women's javelin throw, with Atina Kamasi taking the victory over teammate Kaesha George with throws of 157 feet, 2 inches and 147-4, respectively.
The Tigers also dominated in the women's triple jump, with three athletes finishing in the top 4. Mirieli Santos leapt her way to victory with a jump of 42-9 ½. Euphenie Andre finished third in 42-5¼ and Mara Häusler finished fourth in 42-1¼.
Claudina Diaz secured the final victory of the day for Missouri in the women's high jump with a hop of 6-¾.
The Tigers next compete in the Rock Chalk Classic on April 29 in Lawrence, Kansas.
Cayden Nicoletto hits two home runs in Columbia baseball win
Columbia College baseball won the first of a three-game series against William Woods University by a score of 7-6.
The Cougars scored first, when sophomore Cayden Nicoletto hit a two-run home run into right field to give Columbia the lead.
Columbia did not have the lead for long though as William Woods answered, scoring five unanswered runs by the top of the fourth inning.
A two-RBI double by freshman Tyler Renn and a two-run home run by junior Indy Stanley put the Cougars up 6-5. Once again, William Woods answered, scoring a run that tied the game going into the ninth inning.
For the fifth time of the night, Cayden Nicoletto stepped up to the plate. Nicoletto hit another home run, this time the game winner, into left field.
Junior and Columbia native Jake Deakins received the win in relief after pitching 2.2 innings and giving up only two hits with zero earned runs allowed.
Columbia is now 31-12 on the season and currently on an 11 game win streak.
Columbia will look to keep its momentum going as they play William Woods starting at 12 p.m. Saturday in a doubleheader.
Columbia softball hits five home runs in doubleheader against Stephens College
Columbia College softball won both games of a doubleheader against Stephens College.
The first game was a hitting clinic from the Cougars, amassing 18 hits and 15 runs in a dominant 15-2 victory.
The second game was much tighter as Columbia won 6-3, but it also featured a huge moment from the star player of the doubleheader, freshman Tasia Green.
Green went 3-for-4 in the first game, including a three-run home run in the fifth inning. Green managed to top that performance in the second game, hitting a grand slam in the fifth inning.
Three other Columbia players hit home runs in the first game. Both pitchers for Stephens College struggled to keep the hits from the Cougars in the ballpark.
Pitching was also a strong point for the Cougars during the doubleheader. Sophomore and Columbia native Ella Schouten started and played through the entire first game. Schouten only allowed two earned runs and pitched an impressive 12 strikeouts, bringing her season total to 173.
Columbia College softball now finishes the regular season with a record of 20-17 as they prepare to play in the AMC tournament. The first round of the tournament begins on May 3rd.