Missouri softball closed out its second Florida road trip of the season with a 6-5 win over No. 22 UCF on Wednesday, its second ranked win of the year after a victory over No. 12 Florida State on Feb. 13.
Jordan Weber, who was coming off of a complete-game one-hitter against Florida Atlantic on Sunday, couldn’t replicate her form on the circle against the Knights. Weber gave up five runs on a pair of home runs, driving her out of the game in the third inning. Though she did not earn the win, a five-run rally by No. 20 Missouri in the second inning ensured that Weber would not be without offensive support.
Alex Honnold led off with a single. Emma Raabe then followed up with a homer. One out later, it was Brooke Wilmes and Cayla Kessinger who kept the line moving, with Wilmes hitting a single and Kessinger knocking a home run. One last solo homer later from Hatti Moore concluded Missouri’s (7-2) five-run inning.
After the Knights (6-2) responded with two homers of their own to tie the game, the Tigers took the lead back three batters later.
Jenna Laird hit a one-out triple before Wilmes drove her in on a fielder’s choice, making the score 6-5 for the Tigers. From there, pitchers Emma Nichols and Megan Schumacher shut the Knights down to complete the victory.
Missouri softball returns to action at 3 p.m. Friday against Middle Tennessee State at the South Alabama Invitational in Mobile, Alabama.