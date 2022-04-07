Missouri track and field opened the John McDonnell Invitational on Thursday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with the men's and women's hammer throw. Senior Ethan Hanson left with a personal best.
Hanson heaved for 192 feet, 8 inches, placing 10th in the meet. On the women's side, junior Sydney Oberdiek earned second with a 119-0 throw. While setting a second best, senior Emily Stauffer threw for 183-2 for a sixth-place finish. Stauffer won the women's shot put Friday with a season-best 50-8.
The Tigers started Friday with a third-place finish in the women's discus as sophomore Emily Offenheiser set a second base with 155-3. Junior Sophia Rivera followed in sixth with a second-best 148-6.
Sophomores Mitchell Weber and Rece Rowan finished third and fourth in the men's discus with marks of 173-4 and 168-8, respectively.
Junior Ava Curry led the way in the women's javelin for the Tigers, taking second with a 164-10 mark. Sophomore Erin Zimmerman captured third with a PR and top-10 school mark of 162-6.
Finishing fourth and sixth, junior Atina Kamasi and freshman Taylor Ciccolini both set personal bests and entered the school's top-10 record book with marks of 159-5 and 152-9, respectively.
On the men's side, senior Jason Edwards placed fourth with a second-best mark of 196-5.
On the track, senior Nathan Hall captured first in the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9 minutes, 23.46 seconds. Freshman Royce Fisher followed in fourth, running 9:40.91.
The men's 4x100 team — Jayson Ashford, Isaiah Vigliano, La'Rue Martin and Blake Hays — won the event, edging out South Dakota State by .03 of a second. Ashford also ran the 100 and the 200, placing second and first with times of 10.51 and 21.19 .
Sophomore Rondajai Washington secured fifth in the women's 400 with a time of 56.61, while also taking second in the 200 with a time of 24.45. In the women's 100 hurdles, freshman Isabella Sokolova placed fifth with a time of 14.21.
In long and medium distance, sophomores McKenna Revord and Ryan Mata each finished in fourth for their respective races with times of 10:01.06 and 8:44.14. Four 800 competitors — Davis Helmerich, Reilly Revord, Melissa Menghini and Kelsey Schweizer — finished top five in their races.
Junior Mikayla Reed took home gold in the women's 1,500 with a 4:31.14 PR. Sophomore Isabelle Christiansen finished second with a time of 4:31.96.
In the men's race, Angus Beer, William Sinclair and Jonathan Schmidt all finished top five.
The Tigers will follow their second weekend of outdoor competition with a second off week for the season. Missouri returns to the track April 22-23 at the Crimson Tide Invitational in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Jumpers, including All-American junior Arianna Fisher, did not travel to Arkansas' meet, leaving a three-week period from their last competition and a trip to Alabama.
"Most of the jumpers didn't (go) because we're targeting later meets," Fisher said. "We won't compete as much in the early season as we will the later ones."