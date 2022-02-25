Missouri gymnastics' 197.500 - 196.775 loss to No. 7 Alabama on Friday showed three things regarding the talent on its roster.
First, the performance as a whole was about average for the No. 9 Tigers (7-4, 2-4 SEC), who have had exceptional performances and upsets of premier programs but still haven't reached a level to show that consistently. Second, Helen Hu's newly reclaimed confidence will be crucial to Missouri's success both now and in the future. Third, the Tigers still have room to grow as a program and have the opportunity to continue growing its talent following a groundbreaking 2021-22 season.
Alabama (5-4, 3-3) was the clear winner of the meet right from the start. It roared past the Tigers with a 49.400 in the vault and continued to increase its lead as the meet went on. Friday marked the seventh straight meet that Alabama hit the 197-point mark, giving it five wins in that span.
Other than a few falls which were counted as dropped scores, the Crimson Tide registered just one score below a 9.8 and were dominant in front of their home crowd. Missouri struggled out of the gate and continued to lose ground as the meet went on, losing every single event to a team that just performed flat-out better.
The Tigers' showing against the Crimson Tide was the best indication of where their standard should be held. While displaying enormous potential in the meet against Florida and the tri-meet against LSU and Arkansas, Missouri's tamer outputs against Auburn earlier in the season and now Alabama have proved to be reminders for the Tigers' place in the SEC.
Though Missouri is capable of upsetting teams above it, it has yet to demonstrate any of the consistency that is required to be considered as elite as the Florida or LSU programs.
A sign of optimism came in Hu's graceful confidence when she posted her second consecutive 9.95 routine on the balance beam and a 9.8 on the uneven bars.
Returning from an ACL injury that cost her the 2020-21 season, Hu has struggled throughout the season to reach the same confidence that helped her earn all-around nods from coach Shannon Welker week after week in her freshman year. After spending most of the season in and out of the lineup and on the beam almost exclusively, Hu seemed to regain her freshman form with a title-winning 9.95 routine on the balance beam in the meet with LSU and Arkansas.
She followed up that performance with her event-winning performance Friday, hinting to a future in which she may serve as more than a specialist.
Along with Hu, the Tigers were led by Jocelyn Moore and Alisa Sheremeta, who paced the Tigers on the vault (9.925) and bars (9.875), respectively, while sharing the team lead on the floor along with Amari Celestine (9.875). Sienna Schreiber, who registered a 9.925 on the beam and a 39.375 in the all-around, was right behind Hu. Schreiber finished second in the all-around behind Luisa Blanco, who scored a 39.725 on the back of a career-high 9.95 on the bars.
While Missouri didn't match its best performances of this season, it still showed that it has come a long way as a program. What is now considered a poor performance would have been an outlier last year, as that squad only eclipsed 196.775 twice. Not only have the Tigers grown from last year, they have redefined their standing in the SEC and built their roster to continue their progression as program.