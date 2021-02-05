Missouri volleyball's scheduled doubleheader at Florida has been postponed, the Southeastern Conference announced via a release Friday.
"Volleyball matches between Missouri and Florida, scheduled to be played February 6 and 7, have been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing within the Florida program." the release said. "The action is consistent with COVID-19 management requirements developed by the SEC's Medical Guidance Task Force. The opportunity to reschedule the matches will be evaluated."
The Tigers will return to action Feb. 12-13 at Tennessee.