Missouri softball split its two Saturday games in Boca Raton, Florida. It dropped the first to Iowa State before bouncing back against Ole Miss.
Game 1
The Tigers were unable to stop the surging Cyclones in their Strike-Out Cancer Tournament opener. Missouri’s late rally fell a run short in a 9-8 loss.
Missouri picked up right where it left off last weekend, with a Brooke Wilmes leadoff double to right field. After the next two batters struck out, Hatti Moore hit one at Cyclones’ shortstop Sami Williams. She was unable to field cleanly, allowing Wilmes to score on the error. Moore was caught in a rundown between first and second, getting the final out of the inning and ensuring no more unearned runs would score.
Errors became the story of the game, with seven unearned runs being scored.
After a sacrifice fly tied the game in the bottom of the first, Missouri responded in the third. Once again, it was Wilmes doing the damage. She put one over the wall in left center for a 2-run home run, her first of the season.
In the bottom half, it was Missouri’s turn to give up an unearned run. The Cyclones got their first lead of the night at 4-3 on an error by second baseman Kendyll Bailey, allowing pinch runner Alyssa Orr to score.
Moore responded by tying the game with a leadoff home run in the top of the fourth. Shortstop Jenna Laird gave the Tigers the lead on a 2-out RBI single, scoring two.
Megan Schumacher took over on the mound for Missouri in fourth. She got two outs on either side of what would prove to be a crippling error by Laird, which allowed Mikayla Ramos to reach. Schumacher could not find the final out. The Cyclones plated five in the inning, all unearned, to take a 9-6 lead.
Missouri cut the lead to one on a Moore single in the top of the seventh. ISU star pitcher Ellie Spelhaug (4-0) held the line there, getting the win.
Game 2
The Tigers quickly put the first game behind them, dispatching SEC rival Ole Miss 6-2.
At first, the day did not look to be getting any easier for Missouri. It was to face ace Savannah Diederich. On Friday, she had pitched a complete game against Iowa State, giving up two runs in the loss.
Starting again proved to be a problem, however. Diederich was far from her best, giving up six runs on 10 hits.
On the Tigers’ mound, freshman Laurin Krings got the start. She was dealing all game, giving up two runs on five hits over 6 innings before Sophie Dandola got the final three outs.
Wilmes did not get the offense started in this one. Instead, it was Cayla Kessinger, who hit a solo home run to center.
In the second, Missouri was scoring again. Wilmes slapped a 2-run single back at the spot where she grounded out in the first. The Tigers led 3-0 after two and were far from done.
A Kimberly Wert homer in the third made it 4-1 after the Rebels got one back. Wilmes and Kessinger each collected an RBI in the fourth to make it 6-1 before Ole Miss scored in the seventh.
Top performersWilmes dominated once again Saturday. She was 5-for-8 on the day with three doubles, a home run and five RBI.
Wert went 4 for 7 over the two games, while Moore was 4 for 8. Each added a home run.
On the mound, Krings starred, pitching 6 innings against Ole Miss, giving up two on five hits to earn the win.