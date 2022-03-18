Noelle Beijer answered the bell for the Missouri women's golf team in the opening round of the Mountain View Collegiate.
Beijer followed up a team-best finish in MU's previous event with a 2-under 70 on Friday. She fired four birdies including three on the front nine and has a share of 13th place individually.
Missouri struggled otherwise Friday, finishing with a team score of 15-over 303 and sitting in 16th place going into the weekend.
Emily Staples and Keagan Dunn finished with a pair of 77s, good for the second-best team scores for the day. Staples rolled in four birdies to match Beijer but carded two double-bogeys as well. Her and Dunn have a tie for 69th.
Brianne Bolden shot an opening-round 79 and shares a spot in 79th.
Sophia Yoemans is in a tie for 88th going into Saturday after posting an 82 .
Hallie Kuhns is competing as the team's individual for the weekend and shot an opening-round 77.
Kuhns started strong shooting even-par through her first nine but struggled down the stretch, posting a double-bogey and two bogeys in her last four holes.