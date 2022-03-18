Noelle Beijer answered the bell for the Missouri women's golf team in the opening round of the Mountain View Collegiate.

Beijer followed up a team-best finish in  MU's previous event with a 2-under 70 on Friday. She fired four birdies including three on the front nine and has a share of 13th place individually. 

Missouri struggled otherwise  Friday, finishing with a team score of 15-over 303 and sitting in 16th place going into the weekend. 

Emily Staples and Keagan Dunn finished with a pair of 77s, good for the second-best team scores for the day. Staples rolled in four birdies to match Beijer but carded two double-bogeys as well.  Her and Dunn have a tie for 69th. 

Brianne Bolden shot an opening-round 79 and shares a spot in 79th. 

Sophia Yoemans is in a tie for 88th going into Saturday after posting an 82 . 

Hallie Kuhns is competing as the team's individual for the weekend and shot an opening-round 77.

Kuhns started strong shooting even-par through her first nine but struggled down the stretch, posting a double-bogey and two bogeys in her last four holes. 

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022. Studying print journalism at the University of Missouri. You can reach me at cbswm9@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

