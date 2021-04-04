Missouri will face South Dakota in the first round of the NCAA Women's Volleyball Championships at 11 a.m. April 14 in Omaha, Nebraska.
Missouri (15-7) has won at least one match in each of its last six tournament appearances. South Dakota (15-6) is making its second appearance in the tournament in the last three seasons.
The winner will advance to play No. 9-seeded Ohio State in the second round April 15.
All matches will be played in Omaha. The first and second rounds are April 14 and 15. The regional semifinals and finals take place April 18 and 19. The national championship game is set for April 24.
Three Tigers named to All-SEC Volleyball Team
Senior Kylie Deberg, redshirt junior Andrea Fuentes and sophomore Anna Dixon were named to the All-Southeastern Conference Volleyball Team on Sunday.
The conference honor is voted on by coaches.
It's Deberg's third selection in as many seasons, Fuentes' second and Dixon's first with Missouri.
Deberg led the SEC in digs (400), total points (468.5), total aces (40), kills per set (4.71), points per set (5.51) and aces per set (.47).
Aside from her two All-SEC selections, Fuentes was also named a 2018 All-Freshman Team Selection.
Dixon, a transfer from Kansas State, was a 2019 All-Big 12 Rookie Team member.