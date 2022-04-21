After playing well enough in Round 1 to hold a top-five spot on the leaderboard, Missouri men’s golf came to play in the second round of the SEX Championships on Thursday at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia, shooting a 4-under 276.
The Tigers improved on their opening round by six strokes and now stand at 2 under for the week.
Missouri will head into the final round Friday in sole possession of seventh. They sit just one shot behind Georgia in sixth and hold a two-shot advantage over Tennessee which will enter the day in ninth— one spot outside of the cut line for the matchplay finale.
Jack Parker led the Missouri charge with a bogey-free 3-under 67 to climb up the leaderboard into a tie for 13th. Parker’s round was his third without a drop shot over his past five rounds.
Just one shot behind him, Tommy Boone made six birdies on his way to posting 68 and taking a share of 16th heading into the final day of stroke play.
Charlie Crockett struggled in the opening round, having his score dropped from the team total. He bounced back Thursday in a big way, putting together four birdies throughout the day to shoot 69.
After posting the best score for the Tigers on Day 1, Jack Lundin continued to play consistent golf in Round 2, shooting a 72 and sitting just two shots outside of the top 20.
Yu-Ta Tsai matched Lundin’s 72, and now is 3 over for the week.
Missouri was not alone in posting strong under-par rounds. Florida, which came into the day in a tie for fifth with the Tigers, shot 11 under as a team to skyrocket into second place behind tournament leader Vanderbilt. Tennessee sits just one shot outside the cut line after posting 12 under on the day — the lowest team score of the tournament through two rounds.
The final round of stroke play will tee off at 8:00 a.m. Friday in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Following the round, the field will be cut to the top eight team scores heading into the weekend.
Missouri is paired with Mississippi State and Tennessee in the final round, with just two strokes separating the three teams that could end up fighting for the final couple spots into the matchplay at the end of the day.