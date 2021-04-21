With 14 teams competing for eight spots — and 13 of those teams ranked inside Golfstat’s top 50 in the nation — the hunt for match-play qualification at the Southeastern Conference Championship was always going to be tight.
After Round 1, Missouri men’s golf is in the middle of the drama of the race to the eighth spot.
After an opening-round 6-over 286, the Tigers are tied with Texas A&M and Florida in ninth place, just one stroke behind South Carolina and the all-important final-qualifying spot on the team leaderboard after Wednesday’s round at the Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
The Tigers have 36 holes remaining to climb one spot on the table if they are to qualify for the program’s first SEC Championship match play since 2017. Rory Franssen was Missouri’s top scorer the last time the Tigers managed the feat, and leads the Tigers again four years later.
Franssen posted his 60th under-par round at MU on Wednesday and matched his first-round score from 2017 to end the day in a tie for fifth place on the individual leaderboard.
The graduate student signed for a 2-under-par 68, his lowest total of the spring, to keep himself firmly in the hunt for the individual stroke-play title. He recorded four birdies and two drop shots in his opening 18 holes.
He trails Arkansas’ Segundo Pinto by four strokes in the race for the individual championship. The Razorbacks’ No. 5 golfer posted a bogey-free 6-under 66 to lead the field by one stroke.
Arkansas was one of three teams to post an under par team total in Round 1. Georgia leads the event after a 5-under 275, two strokes ahead of second-placed Tennessee and three strokes ahead of the Razorbacks.
Franssen was the only Tigers player to break par Wednesday, but their second-lowest golfer played right to the number.
Ross Steelman, who has not finished outside of Missouri’s top two at the end of any event this season, posted an even-par 70 in Round 1. It marks his eighth straight competitive round of par or better.
The Rock Bridge grad played his final four holes in 2-under par and will tee off in the second round in a tie for 15th place, six strokes back of Pinto’s lead.
There is a jump from the second- to third-best score on Missouri’s roster.
Tommy Boone made seven straight pars to close his opening round en route to a 4-over 74. Since appearing two tournaments ago for the first time in the spring as part of the Tigers’ top five, Boone has recorded back-to-back top-25 finishes. He will enter the second round in a tie for 48th.
Alongside Boone at 4 over is Yu-Ta Tsai. He had two bogeys in his final four holes and failed to pick up a birdie all day as he dropped into the bottom-half of the field.
Walker Kesterson was Missouri’s drop score in Round 1 after posting a 6-over 76. Like Tsai, he also had no birdies in his opening 18 holes. He will begin the second round in a tie for 58th.
With 36 holes remaining, the 10 teams between fourth and 13th on the team leaderboard are separated by 10 strokes.
Missouri will tee off in Round 2 on Thursday, paired with Florida and Kentucky, between 9 and 9:40 a.m. They will be the final teams in the field to begin the day’s play.main story